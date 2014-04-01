(Repeats to add advisory: corrects column for 2014 forecasts
made in Dec 2013 and Oct 2013)
MANILA, April 1 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
released its 2014 outlook for developing Asia, spanning 45
countries in Asia and the Pacific.
The report is available on the ADB's website www.adb.org
GDP GROWTH, pct Actual --Forecast--
Subregion/
Economy 2013 2014 2015
-------------- --------
April Dec 2013 Oct 2013 April
CENTRAL ASIA 6.5 6.5 6.1 6.0 6.5
EAST ASIA 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.6 6.7
China 7.7 7.5 7.5 7.4 7.4
SOUTH ASIA 4.8 5.3 5.5 5.5 5.8
India 4.9 5.5 5.7 5.7 6.0
SOUTHEAST ASIA 5.0 5.0 5.2 5.3 5.4
Indonesia 5.8 5.7 -- 6.0 6.0
Malaysia 4.7 5.1 -- 5.0 5.0
Philippines 7.2 6.4 -- 6.1 6.7
Singapore 4.1 3.9 -- 3.5 4.1
Thailand 2.9 2.9 -- 4.9 4.5
Vietnam 5.4 5.6 -- 5.5 5.8
THE PACIFIC 4.8 5.4 5.4 5.5 13.3
________________________________________________________________
DEVELOPING ASIA 6.1 6.2 6.2 6.2 6.4
INFLATION, pct Actual --Forecast--
Subregion/
Economy 2013 2014 2015
--------------- --------
April Dec 2013 Oct 2013 April
CENTRAL ASIA 5.9 9.0 6.8 6.8 7.4
EAST ASIA 2.4 2.5 2.7 2.7 2.9
China 2.6 2.6 2.7 2.7 3.0
SOUTH ASIA 6.2 6.4 6.9 7.0 6.2
India 5.9 6.0 6.8 6.8 5.8
SOUTHEAST ASIA 4.2 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.0
Indonesia 6.4 5.7 -- 5.5 4.8
Malaysia 2.1 3.2 -- 3.0 3.5
Philippines 3.0 4.3 -- 3.5 4.0
Singapore 2.4 3.0 -- 3.0 2.9
Thailand 2.2 2.4 -- 2.9 2.6
Vietnam 6.6 6.2 -- 7.2 6.6
THE PACIFIC 4.5 5.9 6.4 6.0 5.1
________________________________________________________________
AVERAGE 3.4 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.7
Source: ADB's Asian Development Outlook 2013 Update
Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz
Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
East Asia: China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan
South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives,
Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia,
Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
Pacific: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands,
Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia,
Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Chris Gallagher)