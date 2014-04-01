(Repeats to add advisory: corrects column for 2014 forecasts made in Dec 2013 and Oct 2013)

MANILA, April 1 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) released its 2014 outlook for developing Asia, spanning 45 countries in Asia and the Pacific.

GDP GROWTH, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/ Economy 2013 2014 2015

-------------- --------

April Dec 2013 Oct 2013 April CENTRAL ASIA 6.5 6.5 6.1 6.0 6.5 EAST ASIA 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.6 6.7 China 7.7 7.5 7.5 7.4 7.4 SOUTH ASIA 4.8 5.3 5.5 5.5 5.8 India 4.9 5.5 5.7 5.7 6.0 SOUTHEAST ASIA 5.0 5.0 5.2 5.3 5.4 Indonesia 5.8 5.7 -- 6.0 6.0 Malaysia 4.7 5.1 -- 5.0 5.0 Philippines 7.2 6.4 -- 6.1 6.7 Singapore 4.1 3.9 -- 3.5 4.1 Thailand 2.9 2.9 -- 4.9 4.5 Vietnam 5.4 5.6 -- 5.5 5.8 THE PACIFIC 4.8 5.4 5.4 5.5 13.3 ________________________________________________________________

DEVELOPING ASIA 6.1 6.2 6.2 6.2 6.4

INFLATION, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/ Economy 2013 2014 2015

--------------- --------

April Dec 2013 Oct 2013 April CENTRAL ASIA 5.9 9.0 6.8 6.8 7.4 EAST ASIA 2.4 2.5 2.7 2.7 2.9 China 2.6 2.6 2.7 2.7 3.0 SOUTH ASIA 6.2 6.4 6.9 7.0 6.2 India 5.9 6.0 6.8 6.8 5.8 SOUTHEAST ASIA 4.2 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.0 Indonesia 6.4 5.7 -- 5.5 4.8 Malaysia 2.1 3.2 -- 3.0 3.5 Philippines 3.0 4.3 -- 3.5 4.0 Singapore 2.4 3.0 -- 3.0 2.9 Thailand 2.2 2.4 -- 2.9 2.6 Vietnam 6.6 6.2 -- 7.2 6.6 THE PACIFIC 4.5 5.9 6.4 6.0 5.1 ________________________________________________________________

AVERAGE 3.4 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.7

Source: ADB's Asian Development Outlook 2013 Update Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan East Asia: China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam Pacific: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Chris Gallagher)