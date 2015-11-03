* SE Asia, India boost coal-fired power investments
* 500-plus coal power plants under construction in Asia
* China, India lead investments in renewables
By Florence Tan and Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 The shine is coming off once
bright prospects for natural gas as the future fossil fuel of
choice in Asia as power companies in India and Southeast Asia
tap abundant and cheap domestic coal resources to generate
electricity.
Asian loyalty to coal is shrinking the space available for
natural gas just as supplies are ramping up after massive
investments in U.S. and Australian output. Demand growth for
natural gas is also slowing in top energy consumer China,
further dampening the fuel's prospects.
While much attention has been given to a potential peak in
China's coal demand and worries about emissions, in Asia alone
this year power companies are building more than 500 coal-fired
plants, with at least a thousand more on planning boards. Coal
is not only cheaper than natural gas, it is often available
locally and has no heavy import costs.
Growth in coal use is expected to hit liquefied natural gas
(LNG) producers hardest, especially with prices half of year-ago
levels as Australia and North America wind up their spending
spree of hundreds of billions of dollars.
"Electricity is increasing its share in total energy
consumption and coal is increasing its share in power
generation," said Laszlo Varro, head of the gas, coal and power
markets division for the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Some of the biggest growth in coal use is in India, where it
meets 45 percent of total energy demand, compared with just over
20 percent each for petroleum products and biomass/waste.
"We're absolutely sure India's coal demand will continue to
grow," Varro said.
At the same time, costs for solar, wind and other renewables
are falling, and countries are stepping up investments, eating
away more of natural gas' portion of the market.
China, in particular, added nearly as much wind capacity as
the rest of the world in 2014, according to the latest annual
report from the Global Wind Energy Council, and India is also
investing heavily in renewable energy.
Renewables are attractive as an offset to the carbon
emissions and pollution associated with coal, and also because
they help reduce import bills for expensive fossil fuels.
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Other emerging Asian economies are seeing similar growth to
India's in coal-fired generation.
"Coal is still the cheapest and the fuel that most Asian
countries will use," said Loreta G. Ayson, undersecretary at the
Philippine Department of Energy.
Forty percent of the 400 gigawatts in generation capacity to
be added in Southeast Asia by 2040 will be coal-fired, the IEA
says. That will raise coal's share of the Southeast Asian power
market to 50 percent from 32 percent, while natural gas declines
to 26 percent from 44 percent.
And growth in coal is not only seen in developing economies.
Coal's share of the energy mix in Japan, top importer of LNG,
will rise to 30 percent by 2030, up from 22 percent in 2010,
according to the nation's Institute of Energy Economics, while
natural gas will hold at 18 percent.
Helge Lund, chief executive of LNG major BG Group,
said a radical review of how the gas industry is run was needed
as costs have doubled while revenues are being eroded by cheap
prices and competition from other fuels.
Still, there could be a silver lining for gas as it grows in
other sectors such as transportation and small-scale power units
to meet local needs in remote areas.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom
Hogue)