HONG KONG Aug 4 The Asian Development Bank
(ADB), Orix Corp and Robeco Institutional Asset
Management BV said on Monday they have formed Asia Climate
Partners (ACP), a joint venture to make private equity
investments in low-carbon deals across Asia.
ACP will initially have $400 million in capital from its
three founders, the firms said in a statement, without giving
further details.
Asia's economies are among the world's fastest growing, but
the region faces environmental challenges resulting from rapid
industrial growth, including poor air and water quality,
inadequate and unreliable energy supplies and inefficient use of
energy and natural resources.
The investment vehicle will invest 20 percent in funds and
80 percent in direct and co-investments, with a focus on growth
and mid-market buyout opportunities, as well as environmental
infrastructure development and construction financing.
Manila-based ADB provided almost $9.5 billion in
climate-related financing between 2011 and 2013, through loans,
grants, guarantees and equity investments.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Matt Driskill)