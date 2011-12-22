HONG KONG Dec 22 November outflows from
Korea- and Japan-focussed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) led a net
$140 million of outflows from ETFs focused on countries and
sub-regions in Asia-Pacific, estimated data by Thomson Reuters
Lipper shows.
Nearly 90 Korea-focussed ETFs tracked by Lipper and
collectively managing $10.6 billion recorded a net outflow of
$312 million. Those focused on Japan saw net outflows worth $175
million, the first outflow since April.
ETFs focused on Asia ex-Japan as a whole, a popular and
relatively low-cost way of accessing these markets, saw net
outflows worth $145 million. They had lost about $460 million in
October, the data showed.
Hong Kong-focused ETFs gathered a net $207 million, the
biggest net inflow in the region for November.
Polaris Taiwan Top 50 Tracker Fund saw the
biggest estimated net inflow of $379 million in Asia-Pacific,
boosting assets to $3.3 billion.
iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund recorded an
estimated net outflow of $297 million, the highest by any other
ETF in the region, the data showed.
About 590 exchange-traded funds tracked by Lipper and
focused on Asia-Pacific countries and sub-regions managed about
$137 billion last month, according to their last disclosed asset
data, down from $147 billion in October.