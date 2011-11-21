By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 21 Inflows into Japan- and
China-focused exchange traded funds (ETFs) in October led to a
net $227 million of inflows into ETFs focused on countries and
sub-regions in the Asia Pacific, estimated flows data by Thomson
Reuters Lipper show.
Nearly 130 China-focused ETFs tracked by Lipper attracted a
net inflow of $324.5 million last month, the highest monthly
inflow since June and reversing a major part of nearly $500
million in outflows in September, the data showed.
For a country/region-wise break-up of net flows into ETFs
for the last one year, click: link.reuters.com/cak25s
Net inflows into Japan-focused ETFs improved to about $950
million in October from a month earlier.
ETFs focused on Asia ex-Japan region as a whole, a popular
and relatively low cost way of accessing these markets, saw net
outflows worth $460 million, the biggest monthly outflow in at
least a year, the data showed.
South Korea-focused ETFs also saw their biggest net monthly
outflows in at least a year last month with $475 million flowing
out of 90 funds tracked by Lipper.
The $6.8 billion Greater China-focused iShares FTSE China 25
Index Fund received $837 million, the highest net
inflows into any ETF in the region last month.
The $6.25 billion iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund
saw outflows worth $352 million, the highest by any other
regional ETF, Lipper data estimates.
Around 590 exchange traded funds tracked by Lipper and
focused on countries and sub-regions in the Asia Pacific manage
about $147 billion.
ETFs focused on countries and sub-regions in the Asia
Pacific had seen net outflows worth $437 million in September,
according to revised estimates from Lipper.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)