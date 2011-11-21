HONG KONG Nov 21 Inflows into Japan- and China-focused exchange traded funds (ETFs) in October led to a net $227 million of inflows into ETFs focused on countries and sub-regions in the Asia Pacific, estimated flows data by Thomson Reuters Lipper show.

Nearly 130 China-focused ETFs tracked by Lipper attracted a net inflow of $324.5 million last month, the highest monthly inflow since June and reversing a major part of nearly $500 million in outflows in September, the data showed.

For a country/region-wise break-up of net flows into ETFs for the last one year, click: link.reuters.com/cak25s

Net inflows into Japan-focused ETFs improved to about $950 million in October from a month earlier.

ETFs focused on Asia ex-Japan region as a whole, a popular and relatively low cost way of accessing these markets, saw net outflows worth $460 million, the biggest monthly outflow in at least a year, the data showed.

South Korea-focused ETFs also saw their biggest net monthly outflows in at least a year last month with $475 million flowing out of 90 funds tracked by Lipper.

The $6.8 billion Greater China-focused iShares FTSE China 25 Index Fund received $837 million, the highest net inflows into any ETF in the region last month.

The $6.25 billion iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund saw outflows worth $352 million, the highest by any other regional ETF, Lipper data estimates.

Around 590 exchange traded funds tracked by Lipper and focused on countries and sub-regions in the Asia Pacific manage about $147 billion.

ETFs focused on countries and sub-regions in the Asia Pacific had seen net outflows worth $437 million in September, according to revised estimates from Lipper.