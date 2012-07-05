LONDON, July 5 Companies in nine East and
South-East Asian countries are to play a greater role in global
trade in the next decade with a survey on Thursday showing their
spending on foreign expansion could rise 60 percent by 2020.
Audit and advisory firm Ernst & Young surveyed 600
companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand,
Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and China and found these
companies were become far more active in terms of expansion.
The survey found spending on foreign investment by these
countries was expected to rise to $400 billion by 2020 compared
to $240 billion in 2011.
The survey also found that the biggest companies in these
markets were not seeking to invest primarily in Western markets
but were looking to neighbouring Asian markets for expansion
with China seen as the best opportunity for growth.
"Once viewed by Western multinationals primarily as a source
of low-cost labor and manufacturing, Asian players are now
international players in their own right," Ernst & Young said in
a statement.
Forty-two percent of the 177 biggest companies surveyed
chose China as their best opportunity for growth, followed by
India at 33 percent, Indonesia at 29 percent and Vietnam at 25
percent.
The report, "Beyond Asia: Strategies to Support the Quest
for Growth," attributed this focus to the larger capabilities of
these firms which allowed them to handle large Asian markets.
The survey found 32 percent of 316 regionally focused firms
operating within Asia saw Western Europe as their best
opportunity for international growth.
It found 28 percent listed the Middle East and North Africa
(MENA) as the most attractive places for future investment,
"thanks to the attractively priced assets of the former and the
cost-effective manufacturing of the latter".
The report identified several risks, saying that new local
markets may have nuances that are hard to understand or control,
especially for a local management team without a global outlook.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)