PHUKET, Thailand Aug 29 Thai feed mills have bought up to 1 million tonnes of soymeal in recent deals, while Vietnam is in the market to cover some 200,000 tonnes, traders said, as Asian buyers resume purchases after shying away from the market for more than two months.

India has signed its first new-crop soymeal deal with a sale of 25,000 tonnes to Europe, three traders told Reuters on the sidelines of a regional grains conference in Phuket.

While Thai mills paid $30 to $50 a tonne premium over Chicago Board of Trade futures for South American cargoes, Indian soymeal was sold at $610 a tonne, free alongside ship (FAS).

"Initially some big players started buying soymeal in private tenders which triggered purchases by smaller mills as they didn't want to be left behind," said one of the traders who works at an international trading company.

"The demand seems to be picking up and we expect more deals in the coming weeks." (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)