PHUKET, Thailand Aug 29 Thai feed mills have
bought up to 1 million tonnes of soymeal in recent deals, while
Vietnam is in the market to cover some 200,000 tonnes, traders
said, as Asian buyers resume purchases after shying away from
the market for more than two months.
India has signed its first new-crop soymeal deal with a sale
of 25,000 tonnes to Europe, three traders told Reuters on the
sidelines of a regional grains conference in Phuket.
While Thai mills paid $30 to $50 a tonne premium over
Chicago Board of Trade futures for South American cargoes,
Indian soymeal was sold at $610 a tonne, free alongside ship
(FAS).
"Initially some big players started buying soymeal in
private tenders which triggered purchases by smaller mills as
they didn't want to be left behind," said one of the traders who
works at an international trading company.
"The demand seems to be picking up and we expect more deals
in the coming weeks."
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)