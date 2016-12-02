Dec 2 Asian equities saw massive foreign outflows in November due to a surge in U.S Treasury yields as investors braced for stronger inflation in the United States amid expectations of expansionary fiscal policies under Donald Trump's presidency.

Taiwan's net foreign outflows in equities stood at $3 billion which is a near three-year high, while India's outflows stood at $2.8 billion, the highest in more than eight years.

Click here to see the graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2gGijI8 Context: Investors wary of more losses as battered Asia stocks, bonds steady - for now Malaysia lags emerging markets on FX reserve adequacy levels