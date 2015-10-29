* Yuan view turns pessimistic on China rate cut * Ringgit sentiment worst among Asia FX on low oil prices * Bearish bets rise on most Asian currencies By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 29 - Pessimism on emerging Asian currencies grew in the last two weeks on expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise this year and on concerns over sluggish global growth, with views on China's yuan turning bearish, a Reuters poll showed. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday downplayed global economic headwinds and left the door open to tightening monetary policy at its next meeting in December. The yuan saw bearish positions building, according to the survey of 19 fund managers, currency traders and analysts conducted from Tuesday through Thursday. The previous poll published on Oct. 15 showed the renminbi with the first optimistic bets since early August due to efforts by China's central bank to stabilise the currency since its devaluation. The People's Bank of China last week cut interest rates for the sixth time in less than a year and slashed the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves to shore up the world's second-largest economy. China's economic growth dipped below 7 percent in the third quarter, partially due to cooling investment, for the first time since the global financial crisis. Sentiment on the Malaysian ringgit was worst among emerging Asian currencies due to worries that low crude prices would hurt the country's gas and oil revenues. The Taiwan dollar's short positions increased as the economy is expected to have contracted in the third quarter for the first time in six years. The island's major export manufacturers are feeling the pain from a slowdown in China and slackening global demand. Bearish bets on the Singapore dollar picked up from a five-month low two weeks ago. The city-state's core inflation in September hit a six-month high, but sluggish global growth has kept concerns over deflationary pressures alive. Factory output also fell more than expected. The Philippine peso's short positions were estimated to have doubled as foreign investors have been net sellers in the local stock market in the past 16 weeks, according to exchange data. Short positions in the South Korean won rose slightly on caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its sharp gains. Sentiment on the Indian rupee were nearly neutral. The previous survey had shown the rupee with the largest bullish bets since mid-April on bond inflows. The Indonesian rupiah's bearish bets rose as a central bank official said Bank Indonesia would assess whether there was room for an interest rate adjustment at a meeting on Nov. 17. Indonesia has announced a series of economic measures to support flagging growth but the central bank has refrained from cutting interest rates due to inflationary pressures and risk of capital outflows. The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 29-Oct 0.09 0.18 0.49 0.43 0.52 -0.09 0.94 0.43 0.71 15-Oct -0.08 0.03 0.13 0.15 0.34 -0.31 0.67 0.22 0.60 1-Oct 0.13 1.01 1.20 1.35 1.04 0.11 1.71 0.68 1.20 17-Sept 0.26 0.60 0.62 1.27 0.73 0.27 1.48 0.54 1.00 3-Sept 0.62 1.09 1.31 1.45 1.15 0.66 1.96 0.86 1.51 20-Aug 0.91 1.56 1.50 1.55 1.58 0.75 2.21 1.04 1.86 6-Aug -0.15 1.27 1.19 1.16 0.91 0.11 1.82 0.84 1.40 23-July -0.50 1.32 0.97 0.69 0.70 0.09 1.24 0.52 1.18 9-July -0.13 1.09 0.38 0.78 0.56 -0.06 1.33 0.37 0.80 25-June -0.70 0.29 0.22 0.80 0.11 -0.26 1.10 0.30 0.57 11-June -0.47 0.77 0.61 1.12 0.48 0.05 1.39 0.43 0.69 (Additional reporting by Aaradhana Ramesh in BENGALURU; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)