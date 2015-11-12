* Yuan bearish bets two-month high on economy, SDR
uncertainty
* Rupee short positions largest since early Sept on election
* Philippine peso bearish bets near 3-month high on outflows
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Sentiment towards emerging
Asian currencies deteriorated in the last two weeks on growing
views of a U.S. rate rise in December with bearish bets on the
Chinese yuan and the Indian rupee hitting their largest in two
months, a Reuters poll showed.
The yuan's short positions rose to their largest
since early September, according to the survey of 19 fund
managers, currency traders and analysts conducted from Monday
through Thursday.
That came after the renminbi last week suffered its largest
weekly loss since China surprisingly devalued the currency on
Aug. 11.
Growth in China's factory output eased in October and
investment inched lower. Consumer inflation cooled more than
expected, while exports and imports also fell more than
predicted. All the data point to the world's second-largest
economy facing deflationary pressure and needing more stimulus.
The yuan came under further pressure from uncertainty over
when the International Monetary Fund will discuss whether to
include the currency in its reserve currency basket.
The IMF said a specific date for the decision had not been
set yet.
The rupee's bearish bets hit their largest since
early September.
The Indian currency on Monday touched its weakest since
Sept. 16 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heavy defeat in
Bihar's state elections raised concerns the government would
struggle to pass policy reforms.
Short positions in the Philippine peso jumped to
their highest since late August on continuous stock outflows.
The peso hit a six-year low on Tuesday after data showed the
country's exports in September posted the steepest decline in
four years.
Foreign investors were net sellers in Manila's equity market
over the previous 18 weeks, according to Philippine Stock
Exchange data.
Bearish bets on other Asian currencies - the South Korean
won, the Singapore dollar, the Taiwan dollar
, the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht
- increased to their highest since early October.
Such pessimism comes as the Federal Reserve is widely
expected to raise interest rates next month for the first time
in nearly a decade following solid U.S. jobs data last Friday.
U.S. employers added 271,000 jobs in October, far exceeding
a forecast of 180,000 in a Reuters poll. The U.S. unemployment
rate fell to 5.0 percent, the lowest since April 2008.
The Indonesian rupiah's short positions did not
change.
The Jakarta Post quoted the central bank governor as saying
Bank Indonesia would focus on stability over growth in setting
monetary policy, indicating interest rates would be kept on hold
for a while. Indonesia also sold 9 trillion rupiah
($662 million) worth of bonds at an auction, above the
indicative target of 6 trillion rupiah.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
12-Nov 0.38 0.92 0.96 0.43 0.74 0.47 1.26 0.94 0.87
29-Oct 0.09 0.18 0.49 0.43 0.52 -0.09 0.94 0.43 0.71
15-Oct -0.08 0.03 0.13 0.15 0.34 -0.31 0.67 0.22 0.60
1-Oct 0.13 1.01 1.20 1.35 1.04 0.11 1.71 0.68 1.20
17-Sept 0.26 0.60 0.62 1.27 0.73 0.27 1.48 0.54 1.00
3-Sept 0.62 1.09 1.31 1.45 1.15 0.66 1.96 0.86 1.51
20-Aug 0.91 1.56 1.50 1.55 1.58 0.75 2.21 1.04 1.86
6-Aug -0.15 1.27 1.19 1.16 0.91 0.11 1.82 0.84 1.40
23-July -0.50 1.32 0.97 0.69 0.70 0.09 1.24 0.52 1.18
9-July -0.13 1.09 0.38 0.78 0.56 -0.06 1.33 0.37 0.80
25-June -0.70 0.29 0.22 0.80 0.11 -0.26 1.10 0.30 0.57
($1 = 13,595 rupiah)
