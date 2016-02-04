* Yuan short positions barely move
* Ringgit bearish bets at 8-1/2-month low
* Baht views least pessimistic since mid-April 2015
* Rupiah bearish bets smallest since mid-October
* Won short positions trimmed, still views worst in Asia
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 4 Sentiment toward emerging Asian
currencies improved in the last two weeks as investors sought
higher yields after major central banks, including the Bank of
Japan, affirmed a loose policy stance, while oil prices
rebounded, a Reuters poll showed.
The Chinese yuan's short positions, however,
barely moved as the authorities continued efforts to stabilise
the faltering currency helped counter concerns over a slowdown
in the world's second-largest economy, according to the survey.
Beijing has taken a series of measures to calm the currency
market, such as imposing limits on cross-border flows from
yuan-dominated capital pools and requiring intensified checks on
related transactions.
Views on the renminbi stayed pessimistic as the economy
keeps losing steam and needs more stimulus.
Most other emerging Asian currencies saw smaller bearish
bets in the wake of the BOJ's surprise easing last week when it
moved interest rates below zero, according to the poll of 21
fund managers, currency traders and analysts conducted from
Tuesday through Thursday.
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, said on Wednesday that financial conditions have tightened
considerably in the weeks since the U.S. central bank raised
interest rates and policy makers will have to take that into
consideration should that phenomenon persist.
The BOJ added negative interest rates on central bank
deposits to its massive asset-buying programme on Jan. 29,
stunning financial markets that expected no action or a moderate
increase in asset purchases.
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi repeated that it
stands ready to review monetary policy next month to shore up
growth and inflation.
Short positions on the Malaysian ringgit shrank to
the smallest since mid-May 2015 as a rebound in crude eased
concerns over sliding oil and gas prices hurting government
revenue.
The government kept this year's fiscal deficit target at 3.1
percent of gross domestic product, defying expectations of a
wider gap.
Those factors helped the ringgit outperform regional peers
so far this year. In 2015, the Malaysian unit was the
worst-performing Asian currency.
The Indonesian rupiah's short positions fell to the
lowest since mid-October as investors chased one of the highest
government bond yields in the region.
On Tuesday, the country sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.1
billion) worth of bonds at an auction, above the indicative
target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.
Sentiment on the Thai baht became least bearish
since mid-April when views on the currency were optimistic.
The baht was the second-best performing emerging Asian
currency so far this year on bond inflows.
Bearish bets on the Singapore dollar and the Taiwan
dollar fell, tracking improvements in sentiment on
regional peers. India's rupee and the Philippine peso
reported smaller pessimistic bets.
Short positions on the South Korean won eased,
but views on the unit were the worst among emerging Asian
currencies.
Offshore funds pushed the won down to a 5-1/2-year low on
Wednesday as tumbling exports and cooling inflation increased
pressure on the Bank of Korea to cut interest rates.
The won is seen unlikely to benefit from the BOJ's easing as
South Korean exporters fiercely compete with Japanese rivals,
analysts said.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
4-Feb 1.18 1.27 0.81 0.31 0.86 0.72 0.50 0.62 0.26
21-Jan 1.20 1.49 1.12 0.65 1.30 0.81 0.99 0.81 0.76
7-Jan 1.51 1.33 1.00 0.79 1.19 0.39 0.95 0.41 0.83
10-Dec 1.13 0.96 0.78 0.61 0.89 0.25 0.72 0.38 0.85
26-Nov 0.72 0.54 0.63 0.36 0.60 0.15 0.60 0.58 0.78
12-Nov 0.38 0.92 0.96 0.43 0.74 0.47 1.26 0.94 0.87
29-Oct 0.09 0.18 0.49 0.43 0.52 -0.09 0.94 0.43 0.71
15-Oct -0.08 0.03 0.13 0.15 0.34 -0.31 0.67 0.22 0.60
1-Oct 0.13 1.01 1.20 1.35 1.04 0.11 1.71 0.68 1.20
17-Sept 0.26 0.60 0.62 1.27 0.73 0.27 1.48 0.54 1.00
3-Sept 0.62 1.09 1.31 1.45 1.15 0.66 1.96 0.86 1.51
($1 = 13,677 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU and
Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)