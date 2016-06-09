* Yuan bearish bets fall; sentiment worst among Asia FX
* Won short positions down as weak dollar offsets rate cut
* Rupiah, Philippine peso views turn bullish on inflows
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 9 Pessimism over emerging Asian
currencies eased in the last two weeks as expectations of an
imminent interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve waned after
weak U.S. jobs data, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
The Chinese yuan's bearish bets nearly halved
with the central bank suspected of intervening to shore up the
currency, according to the survey of 21 fund managers, currency
traders and analysts conducted from Tuesday through Thursday.
Still, sentiment on the renminbi was the most pessimistic
among regional peers as recovery in the world's second-largest
economy is still some distance off. On Wednesday, China's
central bank cut its 2016 forecast for exports to a contraction
of 1 percent from growth of 3.1 percent.
South Korea's won saw smaller bearish bets
despite a surprise central bank rate cut. The Bank of Korea
defied market expectations with an unexpected cut in its policy
rate to a record low of 1.25 percent.
Investors dumped the dollar to scramble for the recent
underperforming won as the greenback lost ground after data
showed U.S. employers added just 38,000 jobs last month, the
fewest in more than 5-1/2-years.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Monday provided little
clue on the timing of the next rate increase, although she gave
a largely upbeat assessment of the U.S. economic outlook and
said tightening was on the cards.
U.S. interest rate futures implied traders saw nearly no
chance the Fed would increase rates at its two-day policy
meeting ending next Wednesday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch. That prompted investors to seek higher yields in
emerging Asia.
Sentiment on the Indonesian rupiah turned bullish,
showing the largest long positions since late April as foreign
investors kept buying the country's stocks and bonds.
The Philippine peso posted its first optimistic
bets in near two months on equity inflows as the incoming
President Rodrigo Duterte, who won the May 9 election, has
promised to boost infrastructure spending to keep the Southeast
Asian country on track for growth.
Views on the Indian rupee and the Singapore dollar
turned almost neutral.
The Taiwan dollar's bearish bets shrank on equity
inflows, while short positions in the Thai baht fell
thanks to foreign demand for the country's stocks and bonds.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
9-Jun 0.49 0.14 -0.03 -0.20 0.08 -0.05 0.30 -0.16 0.12
26-May 0.96 1.22 0.74 0.75 0.79 0.48 1.08 0.35 0.91
12-May 0.52 0.75 0.57 -0.08 0.51 -0.22 0.46 0.28 0.24
28-Apr 0.02 -0.36 -0.21 -0.25 -0.06 -0.46 -0.30 0.26 -0.03
14-Apr -0.20 -0.72 -0.57 -0.42 -0.23 -0.38 -0.75 -0.40 -0.16
31-Mar -0.13 -0.96 -0.78 -0.39 -0.39 -0.30 -0.93 -0.69 -0.12
17-Mar 0.21 -0.08 -0.01 -0.59 0.06 0.08 -0.26 -0.47 -0.16
3-Mar 0.37 0.90 0.46 -0.51 0.36 0.38 0.05 0.09 0.45
18-Feb 0.82 1.24 0.43 -0.24 0.59 0.73 0.25 0.38 0.11
4-Feb 1.18 1.27 0.81 0.31 0.86 0.72 0.50 0.62 0.26
21-Jan 1.20 1.49 1.12 0.65 1.30 0.81 0.99 0.81 0.76
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)