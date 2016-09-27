Sept 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.55 100.34 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.3608 1.3599 -0.07 *Taiwan dlr 31.432 31.432 0.00 Korean won 1110.30 1107.90 -0.22 Baht 34.63 34.61 -0.05 Peso 48.350 48.250 -0.21 Rupiah 13025 13025 0.00 Rupee 66.60 66.60 0.00 Ringgit 4.1390 4.1260 -0.31 Yuan 6.6695 6.6695 0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.55 120.30 +19.64 Sing dlr 1.3608 1.4177 +4.18 Taiwan dlr 31.432 33.066 +5.20 Korean won 1110.30 1172.50 +5.60 Baht 34.63 36.00 +3.96 Peso 48.35 47.06 -2.67 Rupiah 13025 13785 +5.83 Rupee 66.60 66.15 -0.68 Ringgit 4.1390 4.2935 +3.73 Yuan 6.6695 6.4936 -2.64 * Taiwan's financial markets are closed due to the approach of Typhoon Megi. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)