* Yuan gains slightly after U.S. currency report * Ringgit down ahead of budget announcement on Friday * Rupiah near 2-week low on corporate dollar demand * Won falls, S.Korea exporters limit downside (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 20 The Malaysian ringgit on Tuesday led losses among emerging Asian currencies as a slowing Chinese economy hurt commodity prices and the dollar broadly stayed firm amid some expectations of further monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank. China's yuan edged up after the United States took a softer line in its calls for Beijing to allow the currency to appreciate. The ringgit slid in subdued trading ahead of Malaysia's 2016 budget due later this week. The Indonesian rupiah hit a near two-week low on corporate dollar demand for month-end payments. The South Korean won fell as the dollar held firm against a basket of six major currencies with the euro around a 10-day low ahead of this week's ECB meeting. The European Central Bank will extend its stimulus programme beyond September 2016, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Asian stocks mostly slumped, putting pressure on regional currencies. "The recent rebounds in emerging currencies and risky assets are seen mainly due to position adjustments. It does not mean that markets found bullish factors to buy them," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "There are some hopes that additional liquidity from the ECB may partially offset higher U.S. interest rates, but sluggish economies in China and developing countries will hurt appetite on risky assets." Most emerging Asian currencies have risen so far this month as investors unwound bearish bets with expectations of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike within this year waning after a series of weak U.S. data. RUPIAH The rupiah lost 0.8 percent to 13,640 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 8. Most of Indonesia's government bond prices also slid. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,634, weaker than 13,563 on Monday. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as traders added dollar holdings in thin trading amid the greenback's broad strength. The Malaysian unit pared some of the earlier losses, tracking a slight retreat in the U.S. currency. Traders, however, hesitated to add bullish bets on the ringgit ahead of a 2016 budget plan on Friday. Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak will present a budget that will look to shore up economic growth and appease voters unhappy with his leadership and rising living expenses. "Obviously the struggling economy needs to be addressed but at what cost to the government's plan to trim deficit?" said Stephen Innes, senior trader for FX broker OANDA in Singapore. WON The won slumped earlier as much as 1.2 percent to 1,135.0 per dollar as traders rushed to cover short positions in the greenback. The South Korean currency cut some of earlier losses as exporters bought it for settlements on dips around 1,130. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0610 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.42 119.49 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.3888 1.3880 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 32.385 32.418 +0.10 Korean won 1129.56 1121.00 -0.76 Baht 35.43 35.35 -0.21 Peso 46.18 46.07 -0.23 Rupiah 13640.00 13530.00 -0.81 Rupee 64.93 64.80 -0.20 Ringgit 4.2500 4.2055 -1.05 Yuan 6.3520 6.3601 +0.13 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.42 119.66 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.3888 1.3260 -4.52 Taiwan dlr 32.385 31.718 -2.06 Korean won 1129.56 1099.30 -2.68 Baht 35.43 32.90 -7.13 Peso 46.18 44.72 -3.15 Rupiah 13640.00 12380.00 -9.24 Rupee 64.93 63.03 -2.93 Ringgit 4.2500 3.4965 -17.73 Yuan 6.3520 6.2040 -2.33 (; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)