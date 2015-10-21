Oct 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.89 119.85 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3886 1.3906 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 32.348 32.510 +0.50 Korean won 1129.30 1131.00 +0.15 Baht 35.37 35.41 +0.11 Peso 46.37 46.21 -0.33 Rupiah 13690.00 13640.00 -0.37 Rupee 65.06 65.06 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2770 4.2648 -0.29 Yuan 6.3450 6.3488 +0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.89 119.66 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.3886 1.3260 -4.51 Taiwan dlr 32.348 31.718 -1.95 Korean won 1129.30 1099.30 -2.66 Baht 35.37 32.90 -6.98 Peso 46.37 44.72 -3.55 Rupiah 13690.00 12380.00 -9.57 Rupee 65.06 63.03 -3.11 Ringgit 4.2770 3.4965 -18.25 Yuan 6.3450 6.2040 -2.22 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)