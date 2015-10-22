Oct 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.90 119.93 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.3927 1.3945 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 32.440 32.558 +0.36 Korean won 1137.40 1132.50 -0.43 Baht 35.59 35.57 -0.06 Peso 46.46 46.47 +0.03 Rupiah 13600.00 13712.00 +0.82 Rupee 65.12 65.12 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2720 4.2800 +0.19 Yuan 6.3466 6.3482 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.90 119.66 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.3927 1.3260 -4.79 Taiwan dlr 32.440 31.718 -2.23 Korean won 1137.40 1099.30 -3.35 Baht 35.59 32.90 -7.56 Peso 46.46 44.72 -3.73 Rupiah 13600.00 12380.00 -8.97 Rupee 65.12 63.03 -3.21 Ringgit 4.2720 3.4965 -18.15 Yuan 6.3466 6.2040 -2.25 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)