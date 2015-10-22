* Won leads Asia FX losses, foreigners dump Seoul stocks * Rupiah to snap 4-day losing streak * Indonesia keeps budget deficit below 2.5 pct - fin min (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Thursday as a sharp fall in Chinese equities over the previous session deepened fears of a slump in the world's second-largest economy. Indonesia's rupiah resisted the regional trend, jumping 1.6 percent as share-buying inflows broke a four-day losing streak. The rupiah was helped by the finance minister saying Indonesia will hold its 2015 budget deficit estimate below 2.5 percent despite an expected shortfall in tax revenue. The South Korean won led losses among emerging Asian currencies as local stocks underperformed regional peers. The Malaysian ringgit slumped as low crude oil prices increased worries about falling oil and gas revenues. Regional currencies found some relief as mainland Chinese stocks stabilised after their benchmark indexes on Wednesday lost around 3 percent in their worst daily performance in five weeks. Currencies in other emerging markets such as the Chilean peso slid. "Clean slate after the unwind of long USD positions," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, referring to weaker emerging Asian currencies. "China growth still disappoints and widening fundamental woes in the region continue to support USD against regional currencies." Investors are expected to resume building up new bearish bets on Asian currencies after they had shifted their positions to near neutral on recent disappointing U.S. economic data, Ji said. WON The won fell as much as 0.8 percent to 1,141.5 per dollar, its lowest since Oct 14. Seoul shares lost more than 1 percent as foreign investors increased selling. That compared with a 0.5 percent fall in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan . The South Korean currency recovered some of losses as local exporters bought for month-end settlements. RUPIAH The rupiah advanced to 13,500 per dollar with foreign investors active net buyers of Indonesian stocks for three consecutive sessions. Foreigners bought a combined net 689.6 billion rupiah ($50.9 million) worth of shares from Monday to Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data. The rupiah found more support from its strength in non-deliverable forwards markets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.66 119.93 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.3937 1.3945 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 32.428 32.558 +0.40 Korean won 1139.60 1132.50 -0.62 Baht 35.61 35.57 -0.11 Peso 46.53 46.47 -0.13 Rupiah 13500.00 13712.00 +1.57 *Rupee 65.12 65.12 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2950 4.2800 -0.35 Yuan 6.3490 6.3482 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.66 119.66 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.3937 1.3260 -4.86 Taiwan dlr 32.428 31.718 -2.19 Korean won 1139.60 1099.30 -3.54 Baht 35.61 32.90 -7.61 Peso 46.53 44.72 -3.89 Rupiah 13500.00 12380.00 -8.30 Rupee 65.12 63.03 -3.21 Ringgit 4.2950 3.4965 -18.59 Yuan 6.3490 6.2040 -2.28 * India's stock, bond and currency markets are closed for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Friday. (Editing by)