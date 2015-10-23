The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.71 120.66 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3877 1.3938 +0.44 Taiwan dlr 32.406 32.658 +0.78 Korean won 1127.90 1138.60 +0.95 Baht 35.61 35.62 +0.03 Peso 46.46 46.64 +0.39 Rupiah 13480.00 13655.00 +1.30 Rupee 65.12 65.12 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2180 4.2845 +1.58 Yuan 6.3620 6.3574 -0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.71 119.66 -0.87 Sing dlr 1.3877 1.3260 -4.45 Taiwan dlr 32.406 31.718 -2.12 Korean won 1127.90 1099.30 -2.54 Baht 35.61 32.90 -7.61 Peso 46.46 44.72 -3.75 Rupiah 13480.00 12380.00 -8.16 Rupee 65.12 63.03 -3.21 Ringgit 4.2180 3.4965 -17.11 Yuan 6.3620 6.2040 -2.48 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)