Oct 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.11 121.45 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.3961 1.3978 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 32.437 32.513 +0.23 Korean won 1134.42 1124.70 -0.86 Baht 35.58 35.62 +0.11 Peso 46.60 46.44 -0.34 Rupiah 13640.00 13630.00 -0.07 Rupee 64.83 64.83 0.00 Ringgit 4.2550 4.2300 -0.59 Yuan 6.3550 6.3500 -0.08 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.11 119.66 -1.20 Sing dlr 1.3961 1.3260 -5.02 Taiwan dlr 32.437 31.718 -2.22 Korean won 1134.42 1099.30 -3.10 Baht 35.58 32.90 -7.53 Peso 46.60 44.72 -4.03 Rupiah 13640.00 12380.00 -9.24 Rupee 64.83 63.03 -2.77 Ringgit 4.2550 3.4965 -17.83 Yuan 6.3550 6.2040 -2.38 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)