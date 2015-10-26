* Offshore funds sell won; Korea exporters curb won's losses * Ringgit down on oil prices * Philippine peso near 4-wk low after foreign stock selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday as China's interest rate cut bolstered worries about global growth and policy divergence between the United States and other countries. The Chinese yuan eased after the People's Bank of China late on Friday cut its benchmark interest rate and the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves to shore up the world's second-largest economy. South Korea's won fell as offshore funds sold the best-performing emerging Asian currency of the last week. The Malaysian ringgit eased as low oil prices underscored concerns over the country's gas and oil revenue. The Philippine peso hit a near four-week low after foreign investors continued to sell local stocks. Regional currencies later recovered some earlier losses as China's easing supported riskier assets including regional shares.. Still, most of those currencies remained weak as investors focused more on monetary policy differentials, especially ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. "Asian currencies are likely to weaken further as investors are increasing bets for a stronger dollar amid caution over the Fed meeting," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. The U.S. central bank is expected to keep interest rates on Wednesday and Thursday, but an easier monetary policy stance by its counterparts kept the divergence theme alive. "The dollar will gather pace if the BOJ announces further easing after the ECB and the PBOC," Park added. The Bank of Japan meets on Friday and the recent downbeat economic data raised expectations of further easing. Last week, the European Central Bank said it could provide more stimulus to support the economy as soon as December. WON The won earlier lost as much as 1.2 percent to 1,138.3 per dollar. The South Korean currency pared some of earlier losses as local exporters bought it for month-end settlements, causing some traders to cut bearish bets. The won rose 0.4 percent against the greenback last week when most emerging Asian currencies fell. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as real money funds sold it in thin liquidity. Malaysia forecast on Friday that its current account surplus would be more than halved in 2016. The country is a major exporter of palm oil and natural liquefied gas. The Malaysian currency recovered some of earlier losses as the dollar broadly retreated. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost as much as 0.5 percent to 46.68 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 2. Foreign investors were net sellers in the Philippine stock market in the previous 16 consecutive weeks, according to the exchange data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0550 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.06 121.45 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.3949 1.3978 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 32.403 32.513 +0.34 Korean won 1132.80 1124.70 -0.72 Baht 35.53 35.62 +0.25 Peso 46.60 46.44 -0.34 Rupiah 13660.00 13630.00 -0.22 Rupee 65.00 64.83 -0.26 Ringgit 4.2560 4.2300 -0.61 Yuan 6.3500 6.3500 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.06 119.66 -1.16 Sing dlr 1.3949 1.3260 -4.94 Taiwan dlr 32.403 31.718 -2.11 Korean won 1132.80 1099.30 -2.96 Baht 35.53 32.90 -7.40 Peso 46.60 44.72 -4.03 Rupiah 13660.00 12380.00 -9.37 Rupee 65.00 63.03 -3.02 Ringgit 4.2560 3.4965 -17.85 Yuan 6.3500 6.2040 -2.30 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)