Oct 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.76 121.10 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.3903 1.3920 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 32.357 32.708 +1.08 Korean won 1129.40 1133.80 +0.39 Baht 35.47 35.51 +0.11 Peso 46.58 46.54 -0.09 Rupiah 13620.00 13640.00 +0.15 Rupee 64.96 64.96 0.00 Ringgit 4.2350 4.2250 -0.24 Yuan 6.3480 6.3529 +0.08 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.76 119.66 -0.92 Sing dlr 1.3903 1.3260 -4.62 Taiwan dlr 32.357 31.718 -1.97 Korean won 1129.40 1099.30 -2.67 Baht 35.47 32.90 -7.25 Peso 46.58 44.72 -3.99 Rupiah 13620.00 12380.00 -9.10 Rupee 64.96 63.03 -2.97 Ringgit 4.2350 3.4965 -17.44 Yuan 6.3480 6.2040 -2.27 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)