* Yuan edges up on suspected intervention
* Won rises on exporters
* Ringgit down on low commodity prices
* Philippine peso near 4-week low, imports growth slows
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Most emerging Asian currencies
ticked up on Tuesday as disappointing U.S. housing data reduced
bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.
The Chinese yuan inched higher as the central
bank was suspected of intervening to support the currency.
The South Korean won rose on demand from
exporters for month-end demand.
The dollar and Treasury yields slid after data
showed new U.S. single-family home sales fell to near a one-year
low in September after gaining for two straight months.
Investors stayed on the sidelines as the Federal Reserve
starts a two-day policy meeting later in the day. The Bank of
Japan gathers on Friday.
Given sluggish global growth and signs of the U.S. economy
losing steam, Fed Chair Janet Yellen may need to adopt a
stronger tone at the meeting if she expects to keep a December
rate increase alive.
Many Bank of Japan officials would prefer to hold off
further easing, although the bank is expected to cut its price
growth forecasts.
Emerging Asian currencies could strengthen if the Bank of
Japan surprises with more stimulus, but the appreciation is
unlikely to last, given weak regional economic fundamentals,
analysts said.
"Asia FX may be supported if global central banks continue
to keep monetary conditions easy or even do more easing, but for
Asia FX to rally further, there needs to be sustainable growth
drivers, not just monetary jabs," said Christopher Wong, senior
FX analyst for Maybank in Singapore.
Reflecting such caution, the Malaysian ringgit slid
as low commodity prices underscored concerns over the country's
oil and gas revenue.
The Philippine peso stayed around a near
four-week low as August import growth sharply slowed and a trade
deficit widened.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso slid to 46.680 per dollar, Monday's low and its
weakest since Oct. 2.
Philippine imports rose 4.1 percent in August from a year
earlier, much lower than a 23.0 percent jump in the previous
month.
The country reported a trade deficit of $955 million,
compared with a $373 million gap a year earlier.
The peso pared some of its earlier losses on the dollar's
broad weakness.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0605 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.61 121.10 +0.41
Sing dlr 1.3914 1.3920 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 32.398 32.708 +0.96
Korean won 1129.68 1133.80 +0.36
Baht 35.51 35.51 +0.00
Peso 46.64 46.54 -0.21
Rupiah 13625.00 13640.00 +0.11
Rupee 64.96 64.96 +0.00
Ringgit 4.2600 4.2250 -0.82
Yuan 6.3514 6.3529 +0.02
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.61 119.66 -0.79
Sing dlr 1.3914 1.3260 -4.70
Taiwan dlr 32.398 31.718 -2.10
Korean won 1129.68 1099.30 -2.69
Baht 35.51 32.90 -7.35
Peso 46.64 44.72 -4.12
Rupiah 13625.00 12380.00 -9.14
Rupee 64.96 63.03 -2.97
Ringgit 4.2600 3.4965 -17.92
Yuan 6.3514 6.2040 -2.32
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)