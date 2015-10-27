* Yuan edges up on suspected intervention * Won rises on exporters * Ringgit down on low commodity prices * Philippine peso near 4-week low, imports growth slows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Most emerging Asian currencies ticked up on Tuesday as disappointing U.S. housing data reduced bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year. The Chinese yuan inched higher as the central bank was suspected of intervening to support the currency. The South Korean won rose on demand from exporters for month-end demand. The dollar and Treasury yields slid after data showed new U.S. single-family home sales fell to near a one-year low in September after gaining for two straight months. Investors stayed on the sidelines as the Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting later in the day. The Bank of Japan gathers on Friday. Given sluggish global growth and signs of the U.S. economy losing steam, Fed Chair Janet Yellen may need to adopt a stronger tone at the meeting if she expects to keep a December rate increase alive. Many Bank of Japan officials would prefer to hold off further easing, although the bank is expected to cut its price growth forecasts. Emerging Asian currencies could strengthen if the Bank of Japan surprises with more stimulus, but the appreciation is unlikely to last, given weak regional economic fundamentals, analysts said. "Asia FX may be supported if global central banks continue to keep monetary conditions easy or even do more easing, but for Asia FX to rally further, there needs to be sustainable growth drivers, not just monetary jabs," said Christopher Wong, senior FX analyst for Maybank in Singapore. Reflecting such caution, the Malaysian ringgit slid as low commodity prices underscored concerns over the country's oil and gas revenue. The Philippine peso stayed around a near four-week low as August import growth sharply slowed and a trade deficit widened. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso slid to 46.680 per dollar, Monday's low and its weakest since Oct. 2. Philippine imports rose 4.1 percent in August from a year earlier, much lower than a 23.0 percent jump in the previous month. The country reported a trade deficit of $955 million, compared with a $373 million gap a year earlier. The peso pared some of its earlier losses on the dollar's broad weakness. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0605 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.61 121.10 +0.41 Sing dlr 1.3914 1.3920 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 32.398 32.708 +0.96 Korean won 1129.68 1133.80 +0.36 Baht 35.51 35.51 +0.00 Peso 46.64 46.54 -0.21 Rupiah 13625.00 13640.00 +0.11 Rupee 64.96 64.96 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2600 4.2250 -0.82 Yuan 6.3514 6.3529 +0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.61 119.66 -0.79 Sing dlr 1.3914 1.3260 -4.70 Taiwan dlr 32.398 31.718 -2.10 Korean won 1129.68 1099.30 -2.69 Baht 35.51 32.90 -7.35 Peso 46.64 44.72 -4.12 Rupiah 13625.00 12380.00 -9.14 Rupee 64.96 63.03 -2.97 Ringgit 4.2600 3.4965 -17.92 Yuan 6.3514 6.2040 -2.32 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)