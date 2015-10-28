* Ringgit down on low oil prices
* Yuan dips, taking cues from offshore market
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Most emerging Asian currencies
edged down on Wednesday, tracking weaker regional equity
markets, while investors stayed on the sidelines as apprehension
grows ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement.
The Malaysian ringgit fell amid thin liquidity as
overnight slides in crude oil prices underscored concerns over
falling oil and gas revenues.
China's yuan eased as firms bought dollars after
the offshore yuan hit a one-week low.
Other Asian currencies dipped with regional stocks slipping
as investors waited for the Fed's statements later in the day to
for clues to whether it plans to raise interest rates this year.
Recent disappointing U.S. economic data added to doubts of a
U.S. rate hike before year-end. Business investment plans and
consumer confidence both slipped this month.
Those doubts had lifted emerging Asian currencies earlier
this month, but sluggish economic fundamentals bit into that
support.
"If the Fed does not raise rates this year, that may give
hopes on liquidity. But that could be seen as losing confidence
in the U.S. economy," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures'
research head in Seoul.
The U.S. economy was among few bright spots in the world, so
a slowdown could hurt export-dependent Asian countries.
RINGGIT
The ringgit lost as much as 0.5 percent to 4.2850 per dollar
as oil prices fell on Tuesday in New York to multi-week lows on
sustained global supply glut.
Malaysia is a major supplier of palm oil and liquefied
natural gas.
The currency pared some of its earlier losses, tracking a
rise in U.S. crude futures on Wednesday in Asia.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.35 120.47 +0.10
Sing dlr 1.3960 1.3966 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 32.448 32.676 +0.70
Korean won 1131.40 1131.00 -0.04
Baht 35.49 35.47 -0.04
Peso 46.78 46.72 -0.13
Rupiah 13621.00 13620.00 -0.01
Rupee 65.08 64.97 -0.17
Ringgit 4.2770 4.2645 -0.29
Yuan 6.3579 6.3532 -0.07
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.35 119.66 -0.58
Sing dlr 1.3960 1.3260 -5.01
Taiwan dlr 32.448 31.718 -2.25
Korean won 1131.40 1099.30 -2.84
Baht 35.49 32.90 -7.28
Peso 46.78 44.72 -4.40
Rupiah 13621.00 12380.00 -9.11
Rupee 65.08 63.03 -3.14
Ringgit 4.2770 3.4965 -18.25
Yuan 6.3579 6.2040 -2.42
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)