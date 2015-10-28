* Ringgit down on low oil prices * Yuan dips, taking cues from offshore market (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Most emerging Asian currencies edged down on Wednesday, tracking weaker regional equity markets, while investors stayed on the sidelines as apprehension grows ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement. The Malaysian ringgit fell amid thin liquidity as overnight slides in crude oil prices underscored concerns over falling oil and gas revenues. China's yuan eased as firms bought dollars after the offshore yuan hit a one-week low. Other Asian currencies dipped with regional stocks slipping as investors waited for the Fed's statements later in the day to for clues to whether it plans to raise interest rates this year. Recent disappointing U.S. economic data added to doubts of a U.S. rate hike before year-end. Business investment plans and consumer confidence both slipped this month. Those doubts had lifted emerging Asian currencies earlier this month, but sluggish economic fundamentals bit into that support. "If the Fed does not raise rates this year, that may give hopes on liquidity. But that could be seen as losing confidence in the U.S. economy," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. The U.S. economy was among few bright spots in the world, so a slowdown could hurt export-dependent Asian countries. RINGGIT The ringgit lost as much as 0.5 percent to 4.2850 per dollar as oil prices fell on Tuesday in New York to multi-week lows on sustained global supply glut. Malaysia is a major supplier of palm oil and liquefied natural gas. The currency pared some of its earlier losses, tracking a rise in U.S. crude futures on Wednesday in Asia. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.35 120.47 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.3960 1.3966 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 32.448 32.676 +0.70 Korean won 1131.40 1131.00 -0.04 Baht 35.49 35.47 -0.04 Peso 46.78 46.72 -0.13 Rupiah 13621.00 13620.00 -0.01 Rupee 65.08 64.97 -0.17 Ringgit 4.2770 4.2645 -0.29 Yuan 6.3579 6.3532 -0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.35 119.66 -0.58 Sing dlr 1.3960 1.3260 -5.01 Taiwan dlr 32.448 31.718 -2.25 Korean won 1131.40 1099.30 -2.84 Baht 35.49 32.90 -7.28 Peso 46.78 44.72 -4.40 Rupiah 13621.00 12380.00 -9.11 Rupee 65.08 63.03 -3.14 Ringgit 4.2770 3.4965 -18.25 Yuan 6.3579 6.2040 -2.42 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)