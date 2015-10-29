* Won hits 2-week low
* Rupiah, Philippine peso fall as stocks drop
* Indonesia c.bank to review whether rate change possible
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Most emerging Asian currencies
slid on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve rekindled
expectations of an interest rate hike in December while most
regional central banks will maintain an easier monetary policy
bias.
South Korea's won hit its weakest in more than
two weeks as offshore funds sold the currency. Indonesia's
rupiah fell as Jakarta stocks lost ground.
The Philippine peso eased to 46.93 per dollar,
its weakest since Sept. 29, on weaker equities. The Malaysian
ringgit slid on lower bond prices.
The Fed downplayed global economic headwinds on Wednesday
and left the door open to tightening monetary policy at its next
meeting in December. That lifted the U.S. dollar
to near 2-1/2-month highs against a basket of major
currencies.
"With the overnight FOMC statement putting a hike in
December back on the table we should see a retracement of the
Asian currency rally," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for
ANZ in Singapore, referring to the Federal Open Market
Committee.
Investors had cut bets on the Fed's rate hike this year due
to some disappointing data on the world's top economy, which had
helped emerging Asian currencies rise earlier this month.
"Policy divergence is not just from the U.S. side looking to
lift rates, but also from other central banks easing further as
well," Goh said.
Indonesia's central bank will assess whether there is room
for an interest rate adjustment at a meeting on Nov. 17, while
looking at domestic and international economic conditions, a
Bank Indonesia official said.
Indonesia has rolled out a series of economic measures to
support flagging growth but the central bank has refrained from
cutting interest rates due to inflationary pressures and risk of
capital outflows.
Regional monetary authorities have eased policies to shore
up economic growth.
China's central bank last week cut interest rates for the
sixth time in less than a year and lowered the amount of cash
that banks must hold as reserves. The Monetary
Authority of Singapore earlier this month also eased policy for
the second time this year by reducing the rate of the Singapore
dollar's appreciation.
WON
The won started local trade down 1.2 percent at 1,145.0 per
dollar, its weakest since Oct. 14.
The South Korean currency pared some of its losses as
exporters bought it on dips for month-end settlements.
Still, offshore funds sold the won on rallies as Seoul
shares turned lower.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell as Indonesia's stocks lost 2
percent, underperforming regional equity markets.
The Indonesian currency came under further pressure from
increasing dollar demand from importers for month-end payments.
Spot rupiah's downside was limited as its non-deliverable
forwards strengthened with some government bond
prices up.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slid as most government bond prices and local
stocks fell.
The Malaysian currency pared some losses as oil exporters
and traders bought it around session lows at 4.300 per dollar.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0500 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.70 121.08 +0.31
Sing dlr 1.4023 1.4024 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 32.528 32.686 +0.49
Korean won 1141.50 1131.00 -0.92
Baht 35.58 35.46 -0.34
Peso 46.91 46.76 -0.32
Rupiah 13565.00 13470.00 -0.70
Rupee 65.16 64.92 -0.36
Ringgit 4.2820 4.2720 -0.23
Yuan 6.3580 6.3592 +0.02
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.70 119.66 -0.87
Sing dlr 1.4023 1.3260 -5.44
Taiwan dlr 32.528 31.718 -2.49
Korean won 1141.50 1099.30 -3.70
Baht 35.58 32.90 -7.53
Peso 46.91 44.72 -4.67
Rupiah 13565.00 12380.00 -8.74
Rupee 65.16 63.03 -3.26
Ringgit 4.2820 3.4965 -18.34
Yuan 6.3580 6.2040 -2.42
