Oct 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.92 121.12 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.4015 1.4038 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 32.560 32.856 +0.91 Korean won 1138.50 1142.30 +0.33 Baht 35.60 35.59 -0.03 Peso 46.88 46.90 +0.04 Rupiah 13630.00 13625.00 -0.04 Rupee 65.29 65.29 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3080 4.2985 -0.22 Yuan 6.3456 6.3567 +0.17 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.92 119.66 -1.05 Sing dlr 1.4015 1.3260 -5.39 Taiwan dlr 32.560 31.718 -2.59 Korean won 1138.50 1099.30 -3.44 Baht 35.60 32.90 -7.58 Peso 46.88 44.72 -4.61 Rupiah 13630.00 12380.00 -9.17 Rupee 65.29 63.03 -3.46 Ringgit 4.3080 3.4965 -18.84 Yuan 6.3456 6.2040 -2.23 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)