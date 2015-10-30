* Yuan up on offshore strength, China's growth pledge
* Rupiah to see best month in 6-1/2 years
* Foreigners, insurers sell Taiwan dlr after Q3 contraction
* Philippine peso to post 6th straight monthly loss
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Most Asian emerging currencies
rose on Friday and were set to post monthly gains, but are
expected to come under fresh downward pressure in coming months
after the U.S. Federal Reserve put a December rate hike firmly
on its agenda.
China's yuan gained after the ruling Communist
Party reaffirmed plans for "medium to high" economic growth in
its next five-year plan and on strength in the offshore yuan
market.
The Taiwan dollar strengthened from Thursday's
close, which traders said the central bank weakened through its
usual last-minute intervention.
Foreign financial institutions and local insurers, however,
sold the island's currency as the economy contracted in the
third quarter for the first time since the global financial
crisis.
South Korea's won advanced as data showed
industrial output growth in September hit a three-month high,
lending strength to its recovery.
The U.S. dollar broadly eased after data showed the
world's largest economy grew at a 1.5 percent annual rate in the
third quarter, just shy of the consensus forecast of 1.6 percent
growth and slowing from a 3.9 percent expansion in the second
quarter.
The greenback briefly came under further pressure after the
Bank of Japan held off on expanding its stimulus programme on
Friday, though such a decision had been widely expected.
Still, the dollar found support as solid consumer spending
kept alive the possibility of a Fed rate increase before
year-end. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday already left the
door open to tightening monetary policy at its next meeting in
December.
"Asia FX will weaken in November because USD will strengthen
as markets price in the risk of a Fed hike in December," said
Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in
Singapore.
Recent disappointing U.S. economic data had caused investors
to scale back bets that the Fed may raise borrowing costs before
the year-end. That helped put most emerging Asian currencies on
track for monthly gains in October.
FALSE GAINS
Indonesia's rupiah led gains among regional units
with a 7.2 percent jump against the dollar this month. That
would be its largest monthly appreciation since April 2009,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Investors had sought higher yields in Indonesia on hopes
that the Fed may not increase interest rates soon. The European
Central Bank also signalled new stimulus measures what could be
unveiled as soon as December.
The South Korean won rose 4.1 percent in October on some
signs of an economic recovery, which would be the biggest
monthly gain in four years. The Bank of Korea earlier this month
left its key interest rate at a record low, offering a
cautiously optimistic view of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Malaysia's ringgit has advanced 2.3 percent as
investors pared some bearish bets on the worst performing Asian
currency so far this year.
The Thai baht has appreciated 2.0 percent so far
this month on stocks and bond inflows.
Singapore's dollar has gained 1.5 percent as its
latest monetary policy easing was seen less aggressive than some
expectations.
The Taiwan dollar has risen 1.8 percent, while the Indian
rupee has strengthened 0.5 percent.
The yuan was up 0.3 percent.
Still, investors doubted over if emerging Asian currencies
could extend gains into the next month.
Pessimism has already grown toward regional units in the
last two weeks, with views on the yuan turning bearish, a
Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
"A slew of announced and expected central bank easing has
given some stability to EM assets, but it may prove to be a
poisoned chalice," Barclays said in a note, referring to
emerging markets.
"The more constructive global policy backdrop and reduced
market volatility may have prompted the Fed to sound more
hawkish - reinforcing USD strength and EM FX pressures."
The Philippine peso bucked monthly regional
appreciation, with a 0.3 percent loss as foreign investors
continued to sell local stocks.
That would be its sixth consecutive monthly slide, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0520 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 121.19 121.12 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.4017 1.4038 +0.15
Taiwan dlr 32.537 32.856 +0.98
Korean won 1139.20 1142.30 +0.27
Baht 35.59 35.59 +0.00
Peso 46.89 46.90 +0.03
Rupiah 13665.00 13625.00 -0.29
Rupee 65.25 65.29 +0.07
Ringgit 4.2970 4.2985 +0.03
Yuan 6.3390 6.3567 +0.28
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 121.19 119.66 -1.27
Sing dlr 1.4017 1.3260 -5.40
Taiwan dlr 32.537 31.718 -2.52
Korean won 1139.20 1099.30 -3.50
Baht 35.59 32.90 -7.56
Peso 46.89 44.72 -4.62
Rupiah 13665.00 12380.00 -9.40
Rupee 65.25 63.03 -3.39
Ringgit 4.2970 3.4965 -18.63
Yuan 6.3390 6.2040 -2.13
(Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by)