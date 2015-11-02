Nov 2 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.39 120.62 +0.19
Sing dlr 1.3992 1.4018 +0.19
Taiwan dlr 32.487 32.802 +0.97
Korean won 1140.20 1140.10 -0.01
Baht 35.53 35.58 +0.13
Peso 46.77 46.82 +0.11
Rupiah 13665.00 13675.00 +0.07
Rupee 65.27 65.27 +0.00
Ringgit 4.2900 4.2960 +0.14
Yuan 6.3202 6.3175 -0.04
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.39 119.66 -0.61
Sing dlr 1.3992 1.3260 -5.23
Taiwan dlr 32.487 31.718 -2.37
Korean won 1140.20 1099.30 -3.59
Baht 35.53 32.90 -7.40
Peso 46.77 44.72 -4.38
Rupiah 13665.00 12380.00 -9.40
Rupee 65.27 63.03 -3.42
Ringgit 4.2900 3.4965 -18.50
Yuan 6.3202 6.2040 -1.84
