Nov 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.39 120.62 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.3992 1.4018 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 32.487 32.802 +0.97 Korean won 1140.20 1140.10 -0.01 Baht 35.53 35.58 +0.13 Peso 46.77 46.82 +0.11 Rupiah 13665.00 13675.00 +0.07 Rupee 65.27 65.27 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2900 4.2960 +0.14 Yuan 6.3202 6.3175 -0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.39 119.66 -0.61 Sing dlr 1.3992 1.3260 -5.23 Taiwan dlr 32.487 31.718 -2.37 Korean won 1140.20 1099.30 -3.59 Baht 35.53 32.90 -7.40 Peso 46.77 44.72 -4.38 Rupiah 13665.00 12380.00 -9.40 Rupee 65.27 63.03 -3.42 Ringgit 4.2900 3.4965 -18.50 Yuan 6.3202 6.2040 -1.84 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)