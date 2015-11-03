Nov 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.72 120.77 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.3951 1.3972 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 32.396 32.721 +1.00 Korean won 1133.50 1137.00 +0.31 Baht 35.53 35.63 +0.27 Peso 46.80 46.85 +0.10 Rupiah 13580.00 13665.00 +0.63 Rupee 65.59 65.59 0.00 Ringgit 4.2800 4.3020 +0.51 Yuan 6.3345 6.3379 +0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.72 119.66 -0.88 Sing dlr 1.3951 1.3260 -4.95 Taiwan dlr 32.396 31.718 -2.09 Korean won 1133.50 1099.30 -3.02 Baht 35.53 32.90 -7.40 Peso 46.80 44.72 -4.44 Rupiah 13580.00 12380.00 -8.84 Rupee 65.59 63.03 -3.90 Ringgit 4.2800 3.4965 -18.31 Yuan 6.3345 6.2040 -2.06 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)