* More S.Korea rate cuts unlikely * Taiwan dollar gains on stock inflows * Rupiah up as Indonesia shares jump (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as regional stock markets advanced on hopes that the global economy may be slowly pulling out of a soft patch. South Korea's won gained as the central bank stopped short of signalling additional interest rate cuts after inflation in October accelerated to its highest in 11 months. The Taiwan dollar hit a one-week high on stock inflows, while the Indonesian rupiah advanced more than 1 percent as local equities jumped. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan broke a five-day losing streak, rising 1.3 percent, after a survey found global manufacturing growth accelerated to a seven-month high in October although the expansion remained muted. The Chinese yuan barely moved as state-own banks sold dollars to offset companies' strong demand, although that was on behalf of the central bank. That came as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) raised the midpoint fixing of the yuan by the most in a single day since the landmark revaluation in 2005. China's central bank has often intervened to stabilise the yuan since its devaluation on Aug. 11, especially ahead of the International Monetary Fund's executive board decision on whether to put the yuan on a par with the dollar, yen, euro and pound, known as the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket. The stabilisation efforts supported other Asian currencies as the devaluation has sparked expectations that China's neighbours may weaken their currencies to shore up exports. Still, Asian currencies may be hit hard if Beijing loosens its grip on the yuan, analysts said. "The risk of PBOC relinquishing intervention after positive statement from the IMF remains acute in coming weeks," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "Into the year-end, USD/Asia either grind higher on a firmer USD or spike if PBOC changes track on the exchange rate policy." WON The won gained after data showing South Korea's consumer price index rose 0.9 percent in October from a year earlier, the fastest rise since November last year, reflecting a further recovery in consumption. The Bank of Korea refrained from indicating further rate cuts as it keeps wary of household debt level and external risks, while it promised to maintain its monetary policy easy. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose 1.0 percent to 32.385 per the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Oct 27, in thin trading on demand from some foreign financial institutions amid higher local stocks. The island's currency also found support from gains in the won, traders said. Still, traders stayed cautious ahead of a key U.S. jobs data due on Friday. Exporters were on the sidelines as they did not see the level of around 32.400 as attractive. RUPIAH The rupiah advanced nearly 1 percent as Indonesia's stocks rallied 1.6 percent, well outperforming Southeast Asian peers. The currency's non-deliverable forwards rose on demand from real money accounts and short-term funds. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,594, stronger than the previous 13,682. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0655 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.62 120.77 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.3953 1.3972 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 32.412 32.721 +0.95 Korean won 1130.37 1137.00 +0.59 Baht 35.54 35.63 +0.24 Peso 46.78 46.85 +0.14 Rupiah 13550.00 13665.00 +0.85 Rupee 65.45 65.59 +0.21 Ringgit 4.2820 4.3020 +0.47 Yuan 6.3369 6.3379 +0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.62 119.66 -0.80 Sing dlr 1.3953 1.3260 -4.97 Taiwan dlr 32.412 31.718 -2.14 Korean won 1130.37 1099.30 -2.75 Baht 35.54 32.90 -7.43 Peso 46.78 44.72 -4.40 Rupiah 13550.00 12380.00 -8.63 Rupee 65.45 63.03 -3.70 Ringgit 4.2820 3.4965 -18.34 Yuan 6.3369 6.2040 -2.10 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)