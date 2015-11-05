Nov 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.43 121.56 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.4024 1.4030 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 32.346 32.595 +0.77 Korean won 1135.90 1132.00 -0.34 Baht 35.52 35.46 -0.17 Peso 46.89 46.76 -0.27 Rupiah 13600.00 13550.00 -0.37 Rupee 65.48 65.48 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2830 4.2655 -0.41 Yuan 6.3430 6.3360 -0.11 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.43 119.66 -1.46 Sing dlr 1.4024 1.3260 -5.45 Taiwan dlr 32.346 31.718 -1.94 Korean won 1135.90 1099.30 -3.22 Baht 35.52 32.90 -7.38 Peso 46.89 44.72 -4.62 Rupiah 13600.00 12380.00 -8.97 Rupee 65.48 63.03 -3.74 Ringgit 4.2830 3.4965 -18.36 Yuan 6.3430 6.2040 -2.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Eric Meijer)