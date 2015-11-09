Nov 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.35 123.15 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.4216 1.4192 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 32.640 32.730 +0.28 Korean won 1152.10 1141.90 -0.89 Baht 35.80 35.58 -0.61 Peso 47.15 46.94 -0.46 Rupiah 13700.00 13555.00 -1.06 Rupee 65.76 65.76 0.00 Ringgit 4.3630 4.3070 -1.28 Yuan 6.3611 6.3530 -0.13 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.35 119.66 -3.00 Sing dlr 1.4216 1.3260 -6.72 Taiwan dlr 32.640 31.718 -2.82 Korean won 1152.10 1099.30 -4.58 Baht 35.80 32.90 -8.10 Peso 47.15 44.72 -5.15 Rupiah 13700.00 12380.00 -9.64 Rupee 65.76 63.03 -4.14 Ringgit 4.3630 3.4965 -19.86 Yuan 6.3611 6.2040 -2.47 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)