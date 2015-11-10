Nov 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.16 123.19 +0.02 *Sing dlr 1.4223 1.4221 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.657 32.832 +0.54 Korean won 1157.90 1157.20 -0.06 Baht 35.88 35.94 +0.17 Peso 47.16 47.16 +0.00 Rupiah 13613.00 13645.00 +0.24 Rupee 66.44 66.44 +0.00 *Ringgit 4.3675 4.3675 0.00 Yuan 6.3620 6.3622 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.16 119.66 -2.85 Sing dlr 1.4223 1.3260 -6.77 Taiwan dlr 32.657 31.718 -2.88 Korean won 1157.90 1099.30 -5.06 Baht 35.88 32.90 -8.31 Peso 47.16 44.72 -5.17 Rupiah 13613.00 12380.00 -9.06 Rupee 66.44 63.03 -5.13 Ringgit 4.3675 3.4965 -19.94 Yuan 6.3620 6.2040 -2.48 * Financial markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)