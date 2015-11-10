* Indonesia c.bank to focus on stability over growth - media * Rupiah rises ahead of government bond auction * Won near 5-week low as offshore funds sell, stocks drop (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Most emerging Asian currencies rose as the dollar took a breather on Tuesday, but weak global growth and an imminent rise in U.S. interest rates are likely to restrain further gains. Trading was also subdued as financial markets in Singapore and Malaysia are closed for a holiday. Indonesia's rupiah advanced after the Jakarta Post quoted the central bank governor as saying Bank Indonesia would focus on stability over growth in setting monetary policy. The U.S. dollar retreated from a seven-month high against a basket of six major peers after rallying in the wake of Friday's strong jobs report. "Asian currencies found relief as the dollar's recent gains were excessive. Expectations of a December Fed hike are seen enough priced in," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. The Fed is widely expected to tighten U.S. monetary policy next month for the first time in nearly a decade, given solid U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. Eric Rosengren, the dovish president of the Boston Fed, pointed to December as an appropriate time to begin raising rates. "But it is unlikely to see sustainable stabilisation in Asian FX. Other central banks such as the ECB may ease further, but Asia will not benefit from fresh liquidity," Park said. A consensus is forming at the European Central Bank to take one of its benchmark interest rates deeper into negative territory in December, said four governing council members. Underscoring pessimism on the global economy, China's consumer inflation moderated more than expected in October. The data indicated persistent deflationary pressure in the world's second-largest economy. The OECD said on Monday that global trade flows have fallen dangerously close to levels usually associated with a global recession, although steps taken by China and others should ensure a pick-up in 2016. RUPIAH The rupiah rose ahead of the government's bond auction later in the day. Indonesia targets to sell 6 trillion rupiah ($440.9 million) worth of bonds later in the day. Traders saw the central bank governor's comments in the Jakarta Post as an indication policy would be kept on hold for a while before an easing. Bank Indonesia last month said that economic conditions may create room for cutting interest rates in the future, fuelling expectations of monetary stimulus. Some analysts have warned of capital outflow risks if the central bank slashes borrowing costs. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced from Monday's close of 32.832 per U.S. dollar. Traders said the central bank had weakened the currency on Monday through usual last minute intervention. The island's currency in the previous session traded around 32.640-32.660 before the intervention, traders said. Local exporters on Tuesday bought the Taiwan dollar for settlements, while foreign financial institutions sold the unit on a slide in Taiwan stocks. WON The South Korean won fell as much as 0.3 percent to 1,160.9 per dollar, its weakest since Oct 8. Offshore funds continued to sell the won, offsetting demand from local exporters for settlements. Seoul shares lost 1.7 percent, well underperforming regional equity markets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.17 123.19 +0.02 *Sing dlr 1.4220 1.4221 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.682 32.832 +0.46 Korean won 1159.70 1157.20 -0.22 Baht 35.87 35.94 +0.20 Peso 47.20 47.16 -0.07 Rupiah 13610.00 13645.00 +0.26 Rupee 66.36 66.44 +0.12 *Ringgit 4.3675 4.3675 0.00 Yuan 6.3610 6.3622 +0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.17 119.66 -2.85 Sing dlr 1.4220 1.3260 -6.75 Taiwan dlr 32.682 31.718 -2.95 Korean won 1159.70 1099.30 -5.21 Baht 35.87 32.90 -8.28 Peso 47.20 44.72 -5.24 Rupiah 13610.00 12380.00 -9.04 Rupee 66.36 63.03 -5.01 Ringgit 4.3675 3.4965 -19.94 Yuan 6.3610 6.2040 -2.47 * Financial markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and Gayatri Suroyo in JAKARTA; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)