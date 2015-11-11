* Rupiah rises after strong Indonesia bond auction * Won edges up on S.Korean exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar took a breather, while underlying concerns over China's economy limited their upside as traders fretted over the lack of clear signs of a turnaround in the world's No.2 economy. The Indonesian rupiah advanced, helped by broadly solid government bonds after a strong debt auction on Tuesday. South Korea's won gained on exporters' demand for settlements, while Thailand's baht rose on expectations capital will flow back into the bond market after the recent foreign selling. The Philippine peso strengthened as the dollar's correction prompted traders to cut bearish bets on the peso, which on Tuesday hit a six-year low. China's industrial output growth cooled to 5.6 percent in October on an annual basis, missing expectations of a 5.8 percent expansion, although retail sales rose 11.0 percent from a year earlier, slightly better than expected. After the mixed data, Asian stocks pulled back slightly. "The pace of deterioration eased, but we could not see any signs of improvement in China," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Unless China gets better, Asian currencies are likely to stay weaker, given expectations of a December U.S. rate hike." The dollar retreated from a seven-month high against a basket of six major currencies, but underlying support for the greenback remains solid as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise borrowing costs next month. RUPIAH Spot rupiah rose after Indonesia sold 9 trillion rupiah ($662.7 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 6 trillion rupiah. That came as the Jakarta Post on Tuesday quoted the central bank governor as saying Bank Indonesia would focus on stability over growth in setting monetary policy, indicating rates would be kept on hold for a while. The rupiah also strengthened in most non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) as government bond prices rose. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,576, stronger than the previous 13,619. WON The won gained on corporate demand as data on Tuesday showed South Korean businesses hoarded cash for trade settlements. South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits rose in October with dollar bank deposits at a record-high of $49.45 billion, according to the central bank. "Exporters' support (on the won) may intensify as the year-end is approaching," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0620 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.91 123.15 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.4205 1.4220 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 32.696 32.850 +0.47 Korean won 1154.64 1156.90 +0.20 Baht 35.85 35.91 +0.17 Peso 47.12 47.26 +0.31 Rupiah 13580.00 13607.00 +0.20 *Rupee 66.31 66.31 0.00 Ringgit 4.3620 4.3675 +0.13 Yuan 6.3623 6.3618 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.91 119.66 -2.65 Sing dlr 1.4205 1.3260 -6.65 Taiwan dlr 32.696 31.718 -2.99 Korean won 1154.64 1099.30 -4.79 Baht 35.85 32.90 -8.23 Peso 47.12 44.72 -5.08 Rupiah 13580.00 12380.00 -8.84 Rupee 66.31 63.03 -4.95 Ringgit 4.3620 3.4965 -19.84 Yuan 6.3623 6.2040 -2.49 * India's debt and currency markets are closed on Wednesday and Thursday for public holidays. (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by)