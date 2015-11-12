Nov 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.78 122.86 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.4156 1.4195 +0.28 Taiwan dlr 32.640 32.852 +0.65 Korean won 1151.48 1154.90 +0.30 Baht 35.77 35.86 +0.25 Peso 46.95 46.95 +0.00 Rupiah 13560.00 13600.00 +0.29 *Rupee 66.31 66.31 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3540 4.3635 +0.22 Yuan 6.3654 6.3665 +0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.78 119.66 -2.55 Sing dlr 1.4156 1.3260 -6.33 Taiwan dlr 32.640 31.718 -2.82 Korean won 1151.48 1099.30 -4.53 Baht 35.77 32.90 -8.02 Peso 46.95 44.72 -4.75 Rupiah 13560.00 12380.00 -8.70 Rupee 66.31 63.03 -4.95 Ringgit 4.3540 3.4965 -19.69 Yuan 6.3654 6.2040 -2.54 * India's currency and debt markets are closed on Thursday for public holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)