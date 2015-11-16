* IMF currency basket inclusion optimism little help to yuan * Won hits 6-week low as foreigners keep selling stocks * Rupiah near 4-week trough; exports, imports drop (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Most emerging Asian currencies lost ground on Monday as the deadly attacks in Paris and downbeat economic data from Japan caused investors to flee riskier assets. The Chinese yuan eased despite signs that it is almost certain to be included in the International Monetary Fund's currency basket. South Korea's won hit a six-week low on continuous foreign stock selling while Indonesia's rupiah fell to its weakest in nearly four weeks on disappointing October exports and imports data. The Thai baht dipped although it found some support from data showing the country's economic growth in the third quarter was stronger than expected. Asian stocks lost more than 1 percent after suspected Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across Paris that killed more than 130 people on Friday. French warplanes pounded Islamic State positions in Syria on Sunday as police in Europe widened their investigations. After the attacks in Paris, the euro hit a 6-1/2-month low against the yen and edged near 6-1/2-month lows against the dollar. "The spate of terrorist attacks added to USD strength," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, expecting emerging Asian currencies to stay weaker. The Federal Reserve may not consider the attacks in Paris at its policy meeting in December when the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates, Ji said. "The economic impact is not material enough to be introduced into Fed's policy formulation." Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure from growing expectations of the Fed's liftoff in December. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index beat forecasts, gaining for the second straight month and showed an improvement in buying plans for large discretionary purchases. By contrast, Japan's economy slid back into recession in July-September as uncertainty over the overseas outlook hurt business sentiment. WON The won lost as much as 0.9 percent to 1,174.7 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 5. Seoul shares fell 1.3 percent as foreign investors sold them for a fifth consecutive session. The South Korean currency pared some of its earlier losses as exporters bought the unit for settlements with a chart support at 1,175.1, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from September to October. Offshore funds did not actively sell the won around that level, traders said. RUPIAH The rupiah fell 0.6 percent to 13,740 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 21. Indonesia's exports and imports in October fell much more than expected, although its trade surplus beat a market forecast. Jakarta shares lost nearly 1 percent. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,732, weaker than the previous 13,633. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.47 122.62 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.4245 1.4185 -0.42 Taiwan dlr 32.807 32.908 +0.31 Korean won 1172.70 1163.80 -0.76 Baht 36.00 35.94 -0.17 Peso 47.24 47.05 -0.40 Rupiah 13740.00 13660.00 -0.58 Rupee 66.20 66.10 -0.16 Ringgit 4.3880 4.3700 -0.41 Yuan 6.3787 6.3740 -0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.47 119.66 -2.30 Sing dlr 1.4245 1.3260 -6.91 Taiwan dlr 32.807 31.718 -3.32 Korean won 1172.70 1099.30 -6.26 Baht 36.00 32.90 -8.61 Peso 47.24 44.72 -5.33 Rupiah 13740.00 12380.00 -9.90 Rupee 66.20 63.03 -4.79 Ringgit 4.3880 3.4965 -20.32 Yuan 6.3787 6.2040 -2.74 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)