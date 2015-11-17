* Won gains on exporters, stocks outflows limit * Taiwan dollar up on shares, exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as risk appetites revived, with the economic impact of the Paris attacks seen as limited, and as some analysts said expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in December are already priced in. South Korea's won gained on exporters' demand, while Taiwan's dollar advanced as foreign demand lifted local stocks by nearly 2 percent. Asian shares tracked a surge in Wall Street as investors expected Friday's deadly attacks in Paris to have little long-term impact on the global economy. The U.S. dollar rose to seven-month highs against a basket of major currencies amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month. "The overall bias remains supportive of USD strength vs Asian FX into the Fed meeting next month, but I am cautious of 'buy rumour, sell the fact' trade post-FOMC," said Christopher Wong, senior FX analyst for Maybank in Singapore. While the market now anticipates the Fed will make a first rate hike in December, "the expectation remains gradual for the trajectory of Fed tightening in 2016," he said. Looking at treasury futures, the market appears to price in only about 50 basis points hike for 2016 at the moment, lower than the Fed projection as of the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wong said. Investors will watch U.S. consumer price data later in the day for more clues on whether the Fed will raise borrowing costs as early as next month, which would be the first official hike in nearly a decade. WON The won gained on demand from South Korean exporters for settlements. That came as the currency ended the local trade on Monday firmer than a chart support at 1,175.1, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from September to October. The South Korean currency pared some of its earlier gains on dollar demand linked to foreign investors' continuous stock sales. Foreign investors were set to become net sellers on the country's main stock market for a sixth straight session, according to the Korea Exchange. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign financial institutions amid a jump in local stocks. Exporters also bought the Taiwan dollar for payments. A stronger won also supported the island's currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.37 123.17 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.4232 1.4220 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 32.788 33.022 +0.71 Korean won 1169.50 1174.10 +0.39 Baht 35.95 35.97 +0.06 *Peso 47.14 47.14 +0.00 Rupiah 13732.00 13725.00 -0.05 Rupee 65.93 66.00 +0.11 Ringgit 4.3780 4.3830 +0.11 Yuan 6.3744 6.3724 -0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.37 119.66 -3.01 Sing dlr 1.4232 1.3260 -6.83 Taiwan dlr 32.788 31.718 -3.26 Korean won 1169.50 1099.30 -6.00 Baht 35.95 32.90 -8.48 Peso 47.14 44.72 -5.13 Rupiah 13732.00 12380.00 -9.85 Rupee 65.93 63.03 -4.39 Ringgit 4.3780 3.4965 -20.13 Yuan 6.3744 6.2040 -2.67 * The Philippine currency markets will be closed from Tuesday to Friday as the country hosts a summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. (Additional reporting by Liang-sa Loh in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)