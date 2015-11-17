* Won gains on exporters, stocks outflows limit
* Taiwan dollar up on shares, exporters
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Tuesday as risk appetites revived, with the economic
impact of the Paris attacks seen as limited, and as some
analysts said expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in
December are already priced in.
South Korea's won gained on exporters' demand,
while Taiwan's dollar advanced as foreign demand lifted
local stocks by nearly 2 percent.
Asian shares tracked a surge in Wall Street as investors
expected Friday's deadly attacks in Paris to have little
long-term impact on the global economy.
The U.S. dollar rose to seven-month highs against a
basket of major currencies amid growing expectations that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.
"The overall bias remains supportive of USD strength vs
Asian FX into the Fed meeting next month, but I am cautious of
'buy rumour, sell the fact' trade post-FOMC," said Christopher
Wong, senior FX analyst for Maybank in Singapore.
While the market now anticipates the Fed will make a first
rate hike in December, "the expectation remains gradual for the
trajectory of Fed tightening in 2016," he said.
Looking at treasury futures, the market appears to price in
only about 50 basis points hike for 2016 at the moment, lower
than the Fed projection as of the September Federal Open Market
Committee meeting, Wong said.
Investors will watch U.S. consumer price data later in the
day for more clues on whether the Fed will raise borrowing costs
as early as next month, which would be the first official hike
in nearly a decade.
WON
The won gained on demand from South Korean exporters for
settlements.
That came as the currency ended the local trade on Monday
firmer than a chart support at 1,175.1, the 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from September to
October.
The South Korean currency pared some of its earlier gains on
dollar demand linked to foreign investors' continuous stock
sales.
Foreign investors were set to become net sellers on the
country's main stock market for a sixth straight session,
according to the Korea Exchange.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign financial
institutions amid a jump in local stocks.
Exporters also bought the Taiwan dollar for payments. A
stronger won also supported the island's currency.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0500 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 123.37 123.17 -0.16
Sing dlr 1.4232 1.4220 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 32.788 33.022 +0.71
Korean won 1169.50 1174.10 +0.39
Baht 35.95 35.97 +0.06
*Peso 47.14 47.14 +0.00
Rupiah 13732.00 13725.00 -0.05
Rupee 65.93 66.00 +0.11
Ringgit 4.3780 4.3830 +0.11
Yuan 6.3744 6.3724 -0.03
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 123.37 119.66 -3.01
Sing dlr 1.4232 1.3260 -6.83
Taiwan dlr 32.788 31.718 -3.26
Korean won 1169.50 1099.30 -6.00
Baht 35.95 32.90 -8.48
Peso 47.14 44.72 -5.13
Rupiah 13732.00 12380.00 -9.85
Rupee 65.93 63.03 -4.39
Ringgit 4.3780 3.4965 -20.13
Yuan 6.3744 6.2040 -2.67
* The Philippine currency markets will be closed from Tuesday
to Friday as the country hosts a summit of the Asia Pacific
Economic Cooperation forum.
(Additional reporting by Liang-sa Loh in TAIPEI; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)