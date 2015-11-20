Nov 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.00 122.86 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.4146 1.4129 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 32.536 32.860 +1.00 Korean won 1158.92 1161.70 +0.24 Baht 35.78 35.86 +0.22 *Peso 47.14 47.14 +0.00 Rupiah 13740.00 13775.00 +0.25 Rupee 66.18 66.18 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3150 4.3445 +0.68 Yuan 6.3780 6.3840 +0.09 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.00 119.66 -2.72 Sing dlr 1.4146 1.3260 -6.26 Taiwan dlr 32.536 31.718 -2.51 Korean won 1158.92 1099.30 -5.14 Baht 35.78 32.90 -8.05 Peso 47.14 44.72 -5.13 Rupiah 13740.00 12380.00 -9.90 Rupee 66.18 63.03 -4.75 Ringgit 4.3150 3.4965 -18.97 Yuan 6.3780 6.2040 -2.73 * The Philippine currency markets are closed as the country hosts a summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)