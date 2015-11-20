* Yuan firms on stronger midpoint, suspected intervention * Renminbi may get lower weighting in IMF basket -sources * Ringgit jumps more than 2 pct * Rupiah, won gain on offshore funds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday and were set to have weekly gains as the U.S. dollar retreated on expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates only gradually in 2016 after a hike in December. China's yuan edged up on suspected intervention after the central bank set its daily midpoint firmer. The stabilisation efforts appeared to temper any impact from a Reuters' report that the renminbi may come into the International Monetary Fund's benchmark currency basket at a lower weighting than the 14-16 percent range estimated by economists. The Malaysian ringgit hit a more than two-week peak, tracking strength in non-deliverable forwards on demand from offshore funds. Indonesia's rupiah rose and was on course to post a weekly gain as such foreign funds continued to buy the unit. South Korea's won advanced on sustained offshore funds' bids. The U.S. dollar stayed weak against a basket of six major currencies as investors took profits after the index showing greenback strength hit a seven-month high earlier this week. The Federal Reserve may be heading for a "slow... halting" effort to raise borrowing costs after it begins the first tightening cycle in about a decade, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday. Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, said investors "could not help liquidating dollar/Asia FX holdings as the Fed indicated gradual rate increases." "Yet, it is a matter of time for the dollar for resume strength. If U.S. economic data improves further, we will see more views on further tightening," she said. RINGGIT LEADS The ringgit led regional gains with a 2.6 percent rise against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Friday, the Malaysian unit rose as much as 2.2 percent to 4.2520 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 4, as investors continued to unwind bearish bets on the worst-performing Asian currency in 2015. Singapore's dollar has risen nearly 1 percent this week on stop-loss selling in the U.S. dollar. The won advanced 0.8 percent this week as exporters' demand for settlements added to support from offshore funds. Its strength helped the Taiwan dollar gain about 1 percent this week. Thailand's baht has appreciated 0.8 percent for the week. The rupiah was up merely 0.1 percent for the week, underperforming most regional peers. Bank Indonesia on Tuesday eased monetary policy by boosting banks' lending power, while leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The central bank said it sees some room to ease monetary policy further. The Indonesian currency came under pressure as Vice President Jusuf Kalla suggested that Southeast Asia's largest economy may impose some control over capital flows, traders said. However, Indonesia later reaffirmed its commitment to allowing the free movement of capital and a floating exchange rate. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0618 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.77 122.86 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.4102 1.4129 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 32.550 32.860 +0.95 Korean won 1152.73 1161.70 +0.78 Baht 35.63 35.86 +0.65 *Peso 47.14 47.14 +0.00 Rupiah 13645.00 13775.00 +0.95 Rupee 66.10 66.18 +0.11 Ringgit 4.2600 4.3445 +1.98 Yuan 6.3816 6.3840 +0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.77 119.66 -2.54 Sing dlr 1.4102 1.3260 -5.97 Taiwan dlr 32.550 31.718 -2.56 Korean won 1152.73 1099.30 -4.64 Baht 35.63 32.90 -7.66 Peso 47.14 44.72 -5.13 Rupiah 13645.00 12380.00 -9.27 Rupee 66.10 63.03 -4.64 Ringgit 4.2600 3.4965 -17.92 Yuan 6.3816 6.2040 -2.78 * The Philippine currency markets are closed as the country hosts a summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)