Nov 23 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 122.96 122.76 -0.16
Sing dlr 1.4151 1.4120 -0.22
Taiwan dlr 32.586 32.730 +0.44
Korean won 1156.10 1154.30 -0.16
Baht 35.74 35.73 -0.03
Peso 47.10 47.14 +0.08
Rupiah 13670.00 13650.00 -0.15
Rupee 66.18 66.18 +0.00
Ringgit 4.3000 4.2855 -0.34
Yuan 6.3890 6.3850 -0.06
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 122.96 119.66 -2.69
Sing dlr 1.4151 1.3260 -6.30
Taiwan dlr 32.586 31.718 -2.66
Korean won 1156.10 1099.30 -4.91
Baht 35.74 32.90 -7.95
Peso 47.10 44.72 -5.05
Rupiah 13670.00 12380.00 -9.44
Rupee 66.18 63.03 -4.76
Ringgit 4.3000 3.4965 -18.69
Yuan 6.3890 6.2040 -2.90
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand
Basu)