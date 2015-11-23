* China c.bank fixes midpoint weaker
* Singapore dollar underperforms, core inflation slows
* Rupiah, ringgit fall on sliding commodity prices
* China says to buy more Malaysia T-bonds - media
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Most emerging Asian currencies
slid on Monday as the dollar hit a seven-month peak against
major currencies with expectations of further easing in Europe,
while slumping commodity prices indicated sluggish global
demand.
The Chinese yuan touched a near three-month low,
adding to pressure on regional units, after the central bank set
its daily guidance rate weaker.
Singapore's dollar underperformed its neighbours
after October inflation came in lower than expected.
The Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit
slumped as commodity prices lost ground, underscoring
concerns over falling exports of those countries. The ringgit
pared most of earlier losses on a media report that China will
buy more bonds in the Southeast Asian country.
South Korea's won skidded on selling from
offshore funds as foreign investors kept unloading local
equities.
The U.S. dollar jumped to its highest since April
against a basket of six major currencies, especially the euro
.
The European Central Bank is ready to act quickly to boost
anaemic inflation in the euro zone, its President Mario Draghi
said on Friday, suggesting the authority may announce policy
easing at its next meeting on Dec. 3.
Emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to find big support
from European stimulus as the easing will lift the U.S. dollar,
analysts and traders said.
"I expect Asian currencies to weaken further on the back of
a stronger USD," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in
Singapore.
"The weaker CNY fixings, a sign that the Chinese authorities
may be more open to RMB depreciation now that (International
Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights) inclusion looks to be a
formality, is also weighing on Asian currencies," said Goh.
The IMF policymakers are expected to add the renminbi to the
Special Drawing Rights basket later this month after Beijing's
efforts for the yuan to have equal billing with the dollar,
euro, pound sterling and yen.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar slid as short-term investors sold the
currency on the yuan's weakness.
The city-state's unit closely follows the renminbi as
traders and analysts believe the Chinese unit to be a part of
the undisclosed currency basket used by the Monetary Authority
of Singapore to manage its monetary policy.
Singapore's core inflation slowed in October to 0.3 percent,
lower than a 0.5 percent rise, data showed earlier. The
all-items consumer price index fell 0.8 percent from a year
earlier, missing a forecast of 0.5 percent slide.
RINGGIT
The ringgit fell as sliding crude prices underscored worries
about Malaysia's falling oil and gas revenues. Malaysia is a
major exporter of palm oil and natural liquefied gas.
Traders took profits from the best-performing emerging Asian
currency last week with a 2.0 percent gain versus the dollar,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Malaysian currency erased most of earlier losses after
state news agency Bernama quoted the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
as saying China will buy more treasury bonds in Malaysia to help
stabilize financial markets.
WON
The won eased as foreign investors sold Seoul shares
for a second day in a row, unloading a combined net 271.8
billion won ($234.6 million) worth of equities, the Korea
Exchange data showed.
The South Korean currency also has a chart resistance around
1,154 per dollar and 1,155, analysts said.
The won's downside was limited as local exporters were
expected to buy it around 1,160 it for month-end settlements.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0515 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 123.20 122.76 -0.36
Sing dlr 1.4176 1.4120 -0.40
Taiwan dlr 32.600 32.730 +0.40
Korean won 1158.50 1154.30 -0.36
Baht 35.81 35.73 -0.22
Peso 47.18 47.14 -0.08
Rupiah 13690.00 13650.00 -0.29
Rupee 66.32 66.18 -0.21
Ringgit 4.2900 4.2855 -0.10
Yuan 6.3894 6.3850 -0.07
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 123.20 119.66 -2.88
Sing dlr 1.4176 1.3260 -6.46
Taiwan dlr 32.600 31.718 -2.71
Korean won 1158.50 1099.30 -5.11
Baht 35.81 32.90 -8.13
Peso 47.18 44.72 -5.21
Rupiah 13690.00 12380.00 -9.57
Rupee 66.32 63.03 -4.96
Ringgit 4.2900 3.4965 -18.50
Yuan 6.3894 6.2040 -2.90
($1 = 1,158.40 won)
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing
by Sam Holmes)