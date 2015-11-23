* China c.bank fixes midpoint weaker * Singapore dollar underperforms, core inflation slows * Rupiah, ringgit fall on sliding commodity prices * China says to buy more Malaysia T-bonds - media (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday as the dollar hit a seven-month peak against major currencies with expectations of further easing in Europe, while slumping commodity prices indicated sluggish global demand. The Chinese yuan touched a near three-month low, adding to pressure on regional units, after the central bank set its daily guidance rate weaker. Singapore's dollar underperformed its neighbours after October inflation came in lower than expected. The Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit slumped as commodity prices lost ground, underscoring concerns over falling exports of those countries. The ringgit pared most of earlier losses on a media report that China will buy more bonds in the Southeast Asian country. South Korea's won skidded on selling from offshore funds as foreign investors kept unloading local equities. The U.S. dollar jumped to its highest since April against a basket of six major currencies, especially the euro . The European Central Bank is ready to act quickly to boost anaemic inflation in the euro zone, its President Mario Draghi said on Friday, suggesting the authority may announce policy easing at its next meeting on Dec. 3. Emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to find big support from European stimulus as the easing will lift the U.S. dollar, analysts and traders said. "I expect Asian currencies to weaken further on the back of a stronger USD," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore. "The weaker CNY fixings, a sign that the Chinese authorities may be more open to RMB depreciation now that (International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights) inclusion looks to be a formality, is also weighing on Asian currencies," said Goh. The IMF policymakers are expected to add the renminbi to the Special Drawing Rights basket later this month after Beijing's efforts for the yuan to have equal billing with the dollar, euro, pound sterling and yen. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar slid as short-term investors sold the currency on the yuan's weakness. The city-state's unit closely follows the renminbi as traders and analysts believe the Chinese unit to be a part of the undisclosed currency basket used by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to manage its monetary policy. Singapore's core inflation slowed in October to 0.3 percent, lower than a 0.5 percent rise, data showed earlier. The all-items consumer price index fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier, missing a forecast of 0.5 percent slide. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as sliding crude prices underscored worries about Malaysia's falling oil and gas revenues. Malaysia is a major exporter of palm oil and natural liquefied gas. Traders took profits from the best-performing emerging Asian currency last week with a 2.0 percent gain versus the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Malaysian currency erased most of earlier losses after state news agency Bernama quoted the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as saying China will buy more treasury bonds in Malaysia to help stabilize financial markets. WON The won eased as foreign investors sold Seoul shares for a second day in a row, unloading a combined net 271.8 billion won ($234.6 million) worth of equities, the Korea Exchange data showed. The South Korean currency also has a chart resistance around 1,154 per dollar and 1,155, analysts said. The won's downside was limited as local exporters were expected to buy it around 1,160 it for month-end settlements. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.20 122.76 -0.36 Sing dlr 1.4176 1.4120 -0.40 Taiwan dlr 32.600 32.730 +0.40 Korean won 1158.50 1154.30 -0.36 Baht 35.81 35.73 -0.22 Peso 47.18 47.14 -0.08 Rupiah 13690.00 13650.00 -0.29 Rupee 66.32 66.18 -0.21 Ringgit 4.2900 4.2855 -0.10 Yuan 6.3894 6.3850 -0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.20 119.66 -2.88 Sing dlr 1.4176 1.3260 -6.46 Taiwan dlr 32.600 31.718 -2.71 Korean won 1158.50 1099.30 -5.11 Baht 35.81 32.90 -8.13 Peso 47.18 44.72 -5.21 Rupiah 13690.00 12380.00 -9.57 Rupee 66.32 63.03 -4.96 Ringgit 4.2900 3.4965 -18.50 Yuan 6.3894 6.2040 -2.90 ($1 = 1,158.40 won) (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Sam Holmes)