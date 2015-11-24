Nov 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.68 122.83 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.4154 1.4170 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 32.575 32.778 +0.62 Korean won 1155.50 1158.50 +0.26 Baht 35.83 35.87 +0.11 Peso 47.15 47.22 +0.15 Rupiah 13730.00 13721.00 -0.07 Rupee 66.47 66.47 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2730 4.3030 +0.70 Yuan 6.3878 6.3896 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.68 119.66 -2.47 Sing dlr 1.4154 1.3260 -6.32 Taiwan dlr 32.575 31.718 -2.63 Korean won 1155.50 1099.30 -4.86 Baht 35.83 32.90 -8.18 Peso 47.15 44.72 -5.15 Rupiah 13730.00 12380.00 -9.83 Rupee 66.47 63.03 -5.18 Ringgit 4.2730 3.4965 -18.17 Yuan 6.3878 6.2040 -2.88 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)