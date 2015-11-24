BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank surges; top pct gainer on NSE index
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014
Nov 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.68 122.83 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.4154 1.4170 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 32.575 32.778 +0.62 Korean won 1155.50 1158.50 +0.26 Baht 35.83 35.87 +0.11 Peso 47.15 47.22 +0.15 Rupiah 13730.00 13721.00 -0.07 Rupee 66.47 66.47 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2730 4.3030 +0.70 Yuan 6.3878 6.3896 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.68 119.66 -2.47 Sing dlr 1.4154 1.3260 -6.32 Taiwan dlr 32.575 31.718 -2.63 Korean won 1155.50 1099.30 -4.86 Baht 35.83 32.90 -8.18 Peso 47.15 44.72 -5.15 Rupiah 13730.00 12380.00 -9.83 Rupee 66.47 63.03 -5.18 Ringgit 4.2730 3.4965 -18.17 Yuan 6.3878 6.2040 -2.88 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014
May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd