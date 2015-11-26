(Fixes para 16 to previous 'quarter' instead of 'month') * Won eases on intervention caution * Rupiah down on importers dollar demand * Philippine peso dips, Q3 growth lower than forecasts By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday as the dollar held firm after solid U.S. economic data, and a record slump in Australian business investment underscored concerns over uneven global growth. The South Korean won eased after the foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening on Wednesday to stem strength in the third-best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, traders said. Indonesia's rupiah skidded on month-end corporate dollar demand. The Philippine peso dipped in thin trading with data showing the country's economy in the third quarter grew slower than expected. The U.S. dollar returned to a bullish trend as strong manufacturing output and business investment plan numbers added to prospects of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. By contrast, other economies continued to slow down. Australian business investment fell by the most on record last quarter as companies slashed spending on plant and buildings, data showed, a sharp blow to economic growth which sent the Aussie dollar reeling. Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics at HSBC, said weaker economic growth in the United States, China or Europe would be bigger risks to Asia than Fed's rate hike. "A recession in any of these economies would quickly percolate around the world, with policy-makers having few bullets left in their belts," Neumann said in a note. "It's not higher rates we should fret about, but the fact that we may not be able to push them much lower to stave off another global slump." WON The won slumped as caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. On Wednesday, the authorities were suspected of having intervened in the local currency market around the close as the won hit a near three-week high, traders said. The South Korean currency on Thursday pared some of earlier losses as exporters bought it for month-end settlements. RUPIAH The rupiah slid as importers bought dollars for month-end payments. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,733, weaker than the previous 13,673. The Indonesian currency's downside was limited as most government bonds prices rose. Ten-year debt yield slid to 8.602 percent, its lowest since Nov 9. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased as the Philippine economy grew 1.1 percent in the third quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis from the previous quarter, below the 1.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. Still, the economy stayed on track to be one of Asia's fastest growing this year on its solid services sector, helping the currency recover some losses. The country's Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the economy will "very likely" grow by as much as 6 percent this year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0545 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.57 122.70 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.4068 1.4042 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 32.460 32.647 +0.58 Korean won 1147.90 1143.40 -0.39 Baht 35.71 35.70 -0.03 Peso 47.04 46.97 -0.15 Rupiah 13720.00 13685.00 -0.26 Rupee 66.48 66.32 -0.23 Ringgit 4.2150 4.2165 +0.04 Yuan 6.3893 6.3892 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.57 119.66 -2.38 Sing dlr 1.4068 1.3260 -5.74 Taiwan dlr 32.460 31.718 -2.29 Korean won 1147.90 1099.30 -4.23 Baht 35.71 32.90 -7.87 Peso 47.04 44.72 -4.93 Rupiah 13720.00 12380.00 -9.77 Rupee 66.48 63.03 -5.18 Ringgit 4.2150 3.4965 -17.05 Yuan 6.3893 6.2040 -2.90 (Editing by Kavita Chandran)