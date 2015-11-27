Nov 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.61 122.63 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.4086 1.4085 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.601 32.701 +0.31 Korean won 1151.30 1147.30 -0.35 Baht 35.77 35.75 -0.06 Peso 47.18 47.12 -0.13 Rupiah 13745.00 13725.00 -0.15 Rupee 66.56 66.56 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2230 4.2215 -0.04 Yuan 6.3928 6.3896 -0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.61 119.66 -2.41 Sing dlr 1.4086 1.3260 -5.86 Taiwan dlr 32.601 31.718 -2.71 Korean won 1151.30 1099.30 -4.52 Baht 35.77 32.90 -8.02 Peso 47.18 44.72 -5.21 Rupiah 13745.00 12380.00 -9.93 Rupee 66.56 63.03 -5.30 Ringgit 4.2230 3.4965 -17.20 Yuan 6.3928 6.2040 -2.95 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)