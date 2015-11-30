Nov 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.80 122.75 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.4147 1.4125 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 32.715 32.815 +0.31 Korean won 1159.20 1153.00 -0.53 Baht 35.91 35.85 -0.17 *Peso 47.15 47.15 +0.00 Rupiah 13835.00 13775.00 -0.43 Rupee 66.76 66.76 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2780 4.2600 -0.42 Yuan 6.3960 6.3952 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.80 119.66 -2.56 Sing dlr 1.4147 1.3260 -6.27 Taiwan dlr 32.715 31.718 -3.05 Korean won 1159.20 1099.30 -5.17 Baht 35.91 32.90 -8.38 Peso 47.15 44.72 -5.14 Rupiah 13835.00 12380.00 -10.52 Rupee 66.76 63.03 -5.59 Ringgit 4.2780 3.4965 -18.27 Yuan 6.3960 6.2040 -3.00 * Philippine financial markets are closed for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)