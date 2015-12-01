Dec 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.13 123.12 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.4099 1.4109 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.571 32.830 +0.80 Korean won 1156.40 1158.10 +0.15 Baht 35.81 35.84 +0.08 Peso 47.12 47.15 +0.06 Rupiah 13800.00 13830.00 +0.22 Rupee 66.67 66.67 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2440 4.2640 +0.47 Yuan 6.3973 6.3981 +0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.13 119.66 -2.82 Sing dlr 1.4099 1.3260 -5.95 Taiwan dlr 32.571 31.718 -2.62 Korean won 1156.40 1099.30 -4.94 Baht 35.81 32.90 -8.13 Peso 47.12 44.72 -5.08 Rupiah 13800.00 12380.00 -10.29 Rupee 66.67 63.03 -5.46 Ringgit 4.2440 3.4965 -17.61 Yuan 6.3973 6.2040 -3.02 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)