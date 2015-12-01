* IMF decision not short-term reprieve for yuan - analysts
* Rupee up after strong India growth
* Rupiah gains on bond inflows, solid stock markets
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 China's yuan barely moved on
Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund included the unit
in its benchmark currency basket, while emerging Asian
currencies rose on firmer regional equity markets and a retreat
in the dollar.
The yuan stood at 6.3985 per dollar in the
onshore market as of 0540 GMT, compared with the previous close
of 6.3981.
The IMF on Monday decided to add the yuan, or renminbi, into
the Special Drawing Rights basket along with the dollar, euro,
pound sterling and yen from October 2016 with a 10.92 percent
share.
The symbolic move is unlikely to provide immediate support
to the yuan, given a slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy, analysts said. Activity in China's manufacturing sector
contracted for a fourth straight month to a three-year low, an
official survey showed on Tuesday.
"In the near term, we believe policymakers will remain alert
on capital flight risks, which might in turn undermine domestic
financial stability, amidst a weak macro backdrop," Bank of
America Merrill Lynch Global Research said in a report.
Reflecting such concerns, offshore yuan slid.
Central banks may gradually add yuan assets to their
reserves but such demand may not be as strong as some predicted,
analysts said.
"SDR is a unit of account of the IMF; potential claim is not
equivalent to actual demand until members decide to convert
their SDR to RMB," OCBC Bank's economist Tommy Xie said in a
client note.
Still, the inclusion is seen positive to the yuan for the
longer term as it will increase demand for yuan-dominated
assets, especially if China deepens local bond market and
continues financial market reforms.
"Although investors are always faced with uncertainty, one
thing is pretty certain; in the future investors will hold more
renminbi and with short rates in China around 3 percent,
early-adopters will likely reap the greatest rewards," said Andy
Seaman, Chief Investment Officer at London-based Stratton Street
Capital.
ASIA FX UP
Most emerging Asian currencies gained as the U.S. dollar
eased after nearing a 13-year high against a basket of
six major peers.
Regional stocks also rose, focusing more on a private survey
that showed China's factory activity contracted at a slower pace
in November.
India's rupee strengthened after data on Monday
showed economic growth picked up in July-September, outpacing
China on improving domestic demand and manufacturing activity.
The central bank on Tuesday kept its key repo lending rate
unchanged at 6.75 percent as widely expected.
Indonesia's rupiah rose on bond inflows and as
Jakarta shares jumped 1.7 percent.
The Taiwan dollar advanced from Monday's close of
32.830 per U.S. dollar, which the central bank weakened through
usual last-minute intervention, traders said.
Some foreign financial institutions bought the island's
currency on firmer local stocks, but other foreign
investors sold it on rallies, limiting its upside.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0540 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 122.88 123.12 +0.20
Sing dlr 1.4091 1.4109 +0.13
Taiwan dlr 32.653 32.830 +0.54
Korean won 1157.70 1158.10 +0.03
Baht 35.82 35.84 +0.06
Peso 47.16 47.15 -0.03
Rupiah 13795.00 13830.00 +0.25
Rupee 66.48 66.67 +0.29
Ringgit 4.2330 4.2640 +0.73
Yuan 6.3985 6.3981 -0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 122.88 119.66 -2.62
Sing dlr 1.4091 1.3260 -5.90
Taiwan dlr 32.653 31.718 -2.86
Korean won 1157.70 1099.30 -5.04
Baht 35.82 32.90 -8.15
Peso 47.16 44.72 -5.17
Rupiah 13795.00 12380.00 -10.26
Rupee 66.48 63.03 -5.19
Ringgit 4.2330 3.4965 -17.40
Yuan 6.3985 6.2040 -3.04
(Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)