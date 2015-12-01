* IMF decision not short-term reprieve for yuan - analysts * Rupee up after strong India growth * Rupiah gains on bond inflows, solid stock markets (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 1 China's yuan barely moved on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund included the unit in its benchmark currency basket, while emerging Asian currencies rose on firmer regional equity markets and a retreat in the dollar. The yuan stood at 6.3985 per dollar in the onshore market as of 0540 GMT, compared with the previous close of 6.3981. The IMF on Monday decided to add the yuan, or renminbi, into the Special Drawing Rights basket along with the dollar, euro, pound sterling and yen from October 2016 with a 10.92 percent share. The symbolic move is unlikely to provide immediate support to the yuan, given a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, analysts said. Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth straight month to a three-year low, an official survey showed on Tuesday. "In the near term, we believe policymakers will remain alert on capital flight risks, which might in turn undermine domestic financial stability, amidst a weak macro backdrop," Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research said in a report. Reflecting such concerns, offshore yuan slid. Central banks may gradually add yuan assets to their reserves but such demand may not be as strong as some predicted, analysts said. "SDR is a unit of account of the IMF; potential claim is not equivalent to actual demand until members decide to convert their SDR to RMB," OCBC Bank's economist Tommy Xie said in a client note. Still, the inclusion is seen positive to the yuan for the longer term as it will increase demand for yuan-dominated assets, especially if China deepens local bond market and continues financial market reforms. "Although investors are always faced with uncertainty, one thing is pretty certain; in the future investors will hold more renminbi and with short rates in China around 3 percent, early-adopters will likely reap the greatest rewards," said Andy Seaman, Chief Investment Officer at London-based Stratton Street Capital. ASIA FX UP Most emerging Asian currencies gained as the U.S. dollar eased after nearing a 13-year high against a basket of six major peers. Regional stocks also rose, focusing more on a private survey that showed China's factory activity contracted at a slower pace in November. India's rupee strengthened after data on Monday showed economic growth picked up in July-September, outpacing China on improving domestic demand and manufacturing activity. The central bank on Tuesday kept its key repo lending rate unchanged at 6.75 percent as widely expected. Indonesia's rupiah rose on bond inflows and as Jakarta shares jumped 1.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar advanced from Monday's close of 32.830 per U.S. dollar, which the central bank weakened through usual last-minute intervention, traders said. Some foreign financial institutions bought the island's currency on firmer local stocks, but other foreign investors sold it on rallies, limiting its upside. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.88 123.12 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.4091 1.4109 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 32.653 32.830 +0.54 Korean won 1157.70 1158.10 +0.03 Baht 35.82 35.84 +0.06 Peso 47.16 47.15 -0.03 Rupiah 13795.00 13830.00 +0.25 Rupee 66.48 66.67 +0.29 Ringgit 4.2330 4.2640 +0.73 Yuan 6.3985 6.3981 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.88 119.66 -2.62 Sing dlr 1.4091 1.3260 -5.90 Taiwan dlr 32.653 31.718 -2.86 Korean won 1157.70 1099.30 -5.04 Baht 35.82 32.90 -8.15 Peso 47.16 44.72 -5.17 Rupiah 13795.00 12380.00 -10.26 Rupee 66.48 63.03 -5.19 Ringgit 4.2330 3.4965 -17.40 Yuan 6.3985 6.2040 -3.04 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)