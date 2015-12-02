Dec 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.86 122.88 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.4062 1.4062 -0.00 Taiwan dlr 32.705 32.832 +0.39 Korean won 1154.47 1158.00 +0.31 Baht 35.74 35.79 +0.14 Peso 47.15 47.18 +0.06 Rupiah 13760.00 13780.00 +0.15 Rupee 66.49 66.49 0.00 Ringgit 4.2160 4.2325 +0.39 Yuan 6.3970 6.3986 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.86 119.66 -2.61 Sing dlr 1.4062 1.3260 -5.70 Taiwan dlr 32.705 31.718 -3.02 Korean won 1154.47 1099.30 -4.78 Baht 35.74 32.90 -7.95 Peso 47.15 44.72 -5.15 Rupiah 13760.00 12380.00 -10.03 Rupee 66.49 63.03 -5.20 Ringgit 4.2160 3.4965 -17.07 Yuan 6.3970 6.2040 -3.02 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)