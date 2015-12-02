* Stock-related dollar demand hurts won * S.Korean stocks down 0.7 pct, underperforming Asia * Rupiah turns weaker after bond-led gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 2 South Korea's won skidded to a near two-week low on Wednesday as foreign investors dumped stocks, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies as the dollar edged back towards 8-1/2-month highs. The won lost as much as 0.6 percent to 1,164.9 per dollar, its weakest since Nov 19, on dollar demand linked to foreign stock selling. Local importers also bought the greenback for month-end payments. Seoul shares ended down 0.7 percent, underperforming a broader index on Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan as foreign investors unloaded a net 317.8 billion won ($273.1 million) in equities. In November, they dumped 1.9 trillion won in total, according to the Korea Exchange data. "Korea has some pockets of opportunity, most notably in cosmetics, though we have a cautious stance to the market overall. Structural headwinds remain related to the export cycle and more cyclically exposed stocks have stagnated," BlackRock Inc said in its 2016 Asia investment outlook note. "The theme of technology is currently moving against Asia with a lack of new product cycles and the shift of emphasis away from smartphone hardware to software." South Korea is home to tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , the maker of Galaxy-series handsets and tablets. Moreover, the won and other emerging Asian currencies are facing downward pressure from expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will kick off its rate tightening cycle this month. "Ahead of the Fed rate hike, emerging economies continued to see capital outflows. We need to manage risk first before hoping euro carry trades," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "The won is not immune from that. Its weakness could gather pace next year if the U.S. rate hike lifts the dollar much further and the yuan's depreciation accelerates." Park said the South Korean currency may weaken to 1,200 in late in the first quarter of 2016 or early in the second, Park said. The European Central Bank is expected to roll out more stimulus on Thursday, likely helping to draw more yield-hungry investors to Asia, some analysts have said. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah earlier rose on bond inflows before turning weaker on the dollar's broad rebound. The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 99.920 after falling below an 8-1/2-month high of 100.310 hit on Monday. Indonesia on Tuesday sold 9 trillion rupiah ($652.2 million) worth of bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 6 trillion rupiah. Government bond prices rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield slipping to 8.477 percent, the lowest since Aug 10. The Indonesian government raised $3.5 billion in its second issuance of global bonds this year which it will use as pre-funding for the 2016 State Budget, the finance ministry said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,757, firmer than the previous 13,808. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0655 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.11 122.88 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.4081 1.4062 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 32.678 32.832 +0.47 Korean won 1163.75 1158.00 -0.49 Baht 35.81 35.79 -0.06 Peso 47.18 47.18 +0.00 Rupiah 13800.00 13780.00 -0.14 Rupee 66.63 66.49 -0.20 Ringgit 4.2215 4.2325 +0.26 Yuan 6.3987 6.3986 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.11 119.66 -2.81 Sing dlr 1.4081 1.3260 -5.83 Taiwan dlr 32.678 31.718 -2.94 Korean won 1163.75 1099.30 -5.54 Baht 35.81 32.90 -8.13 Peso 47.18 44.72 -5.21 Rupiah 13800.00 12380.00 -10.29 Rupee 66.63 63.03 -5.40 Ringgit 4.2215 3.4965 -17.17 Yuan 6.3987 6.2040 -3.04 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)