* Stock-related dollar demand hurts won
* S.Korean stocks down 0.7 pct, underperforming Asia
* Rupiah turns weaker after bond-led gains
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 South Korea's won skidded to a
near two-week low on Wednesday as foreign investors dumped
stocks, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies as the
dollar edged back towards 8-1/2-month highs.
The won lost as much as 0.6 percent to 1,164.9
per dollar, its weakest since Nov 19, on dollar demand linked to
foreign stock selling. Local importers also bought the greenback
for month-end payments.
Seoul shares ended down 0.7 percent, underperforming
a broader index on Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan
as foreign investors unloaded a net 317.8
billion won ($273.1 million) in equities. In November, they
dumped 1.9 trillion won in total, according to the Korea
Exchange data.
"Korea has some pockets of opportunity, most notably in
cosmetics, though we have a cautious stance to the market
overall. Structural headwinds remain related to the export cycle
and more cyclically exposed stocks have stagnated," BlackRock
Inc said in its 2016 Asia investment outlook note.
"The theme of technology is currently moving against Asia
with a lack of new product cycles and the shift of emphasis away
from smartphone hardware to software."
South Korea is home to tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, the maker of Galaxy-series handsets and tablets.
Moreover, the won and other emerging Asian currencies are
facing downward pressure from expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will kick off its rate tightening cycle this month.
"Ahead of the Fed rate hike, emerging economies continued to
see capital outflows. We need to manage risk first before hoping
euro carry trades," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst
at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"The won is not immune from that. Its weakness could gather
pace next year if the U.S. rate hike lifts the dollar much
further and the yuan's depreciation accelerates."
Park said the South Korean currency may weaken to 1,200 in
late in the first quarter of 2016 or early in the second, Park
said.
The European Central Bank is expected to roll out more
stimulus on Thursday, likely helping to draw more yield-hungry
investors to Asia, some analysts have said.
RUPIAH
The Indonesian rupiah earlier rose on bond inflows
before turning weaker on the dollar's broad rebound.
The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 99.920 after
falling below an 8-1/2-month high of 100.310 hit on Monday.
Indonesia on Tuesday sold 9 trillion rupiah ($652.2 million)
worth of bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 6
trillion rupiah.
Government bond prices rose on Wednesday, with
the 10-year yield slipping to 8.477 percent, the
lowest since Aug 10.
The Indonesian government raised $3.5 billion in its second
issuance of global bonds this year which it will use as
pre-funding for the 2016 State Budget, the finance ministry
said.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate,
which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange
rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,757, firmer than the previous
13,808.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0655 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 123.11 122.88 -0.19
Sing dlr 1.4081 1.4062 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 32.678 32.832 +0.47
Korean won 1163.75 1158.00 -0.49
Baht 35.81 35.79 -0.06
Peso 47.18 47.18 +0.00
Rupiah 13800.00 13780.00 -0.14
Rupee 66.63 66.49 -0.20
Ringgit 4.2215 4.2325 +0.26
Yuan 6.3987 6.3986 -0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 123.11 119.66 -2.81
Sing dlr 1.4081 1.3260 -5.83
Taiwan dlr 32.678 31.718 -2.94
Korean won 1163.75 1099.30 -5.54
Baht 35.81 32.90 -8.13
Peso 47.18 44.72 -5.21
Rupiah 13800.00 12380.00 -10.29
Rupee 66.63 63.03 -5.40
Ringgit 4.2215 3.4965 -17.17
Yuan 6.3987 6.2040 -3.04
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)