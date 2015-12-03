Dec 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.25 123.24 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.4126 1.4117 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 32.755 32.903 +0.45 Korean won 1169.20 1164.30 -0.42 Baht 35.88 35.81 -0.20 Peso 47.18 47.10 -0.16 Rupiah 13840.00 13795.00 -0.33 Rupee 66.59 66.59 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2430 4.2325 -0.25 Yuan 6.3987 6.3988 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.25 119.66 -2.92 Sing dlr 1.4126 1.3260 -6.13 Taiwan dlr 32.755 31.718 -3.17 Korean won 1169.20 1099.30 -5.98 Baht 35.88 32.90 -8.31 Peso 47.18 44.72 -5.20 Rupiah 13840.00 12380.00 -10.55 Rupee 66.59 63.03 -5.35 Ringgit 4.2430 3.4965 -17.59 Yuan 6.3987 6.2040 -3.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)